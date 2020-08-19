Today’s livestreams (Billie Eilish, Thursday, Cursive, And So I Watch You From Afar, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

Thursday's virtual festival, Signals V.1, streams at 4 PM ET with Cursive and And So I Watch You From Afar, and tickets are on sale now.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Biffy Clyro's A Celebration of Endings at 4 PM ET, and Biffy Clyro's Infinity Land at 5 PM ET.

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) streams previous Bob Weir and Wolf Bros performances in his weekly "Weir Wednesdays" series at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

The Democratic National Convention streams starting at 9 PM ET on demconvention.com. Tonight Senator Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Governor Ton Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Senator Kamala Harris, and Former President Barack Obama will speak, and Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson will perform.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "The actual songs I wrote for the Decoration Day album when I called it Heathens" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Thursday, August 20

Stuart Murdoch of Belle & Sebastian continues his weekly meditation livestream at 8:30 AM ET on Facebook.

MoMA PS1 and The Creative Independent's Room Tone streaming series continues at 2:30 PM ET on Instagram

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube.

Buscabulla does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET on Veeps.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com. (This week's stream has been postponed to Thursday due to technical issues).

Torres performs on noonchorus.com at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

--

Friday, August 21

The virtual Fuji Rock Festival 2020 streams at 7 AM ET on YouTube, with previously recorded sets from Dirty Projects, Jack White, Asgeir, Parquet Courts, Travis, Cornelius, Foo Fighters, The Stone Roses, and more.

"A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer" streams at 3 PM ET on joestrummer.com, with never-before-seen live footage of Joe Strummer, as well as performances and appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Hinds, Dropkick Murphys, The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr and Nikolai Fraiture (billed separately), Lucinda Williams, Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz, Bad Brains' HR, The Interrupters, Jim Jarmusch, Jesse Malini, Cherry Glazerr, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn & Tad Kubler, Dave Hause, Butch Walker, Tom Morello, Steve Buscemi, The Pogues' Spider Stacy, Shepard Fairey, Beto O’Rourke, and more.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Amanda Shires' streaming series is back on YouTube on Fridays at 6 PM ET.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

The Front Bottoms are holding a virtual listening event for their new album In Sickness & In Flames at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

No Joy perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Weakened Friends are streaming a set from Portland, Maine's currently empty State Theatre at 8 PM ET on Facebook.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Bright Eyes are playing a virual in-store on noonchorus.com at 8 PM ET for people who preorder their new album.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, August 22

The virtual Fuji Rock Festival 2020 streams at 5 AM ET on YouTube, with previously recorded sets from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, Khruangbin, Major Lazer, Primal Scream, Rhye, Superorganism, Them Crooked Vultures, American Football, Kamasi Washington, LCD Soundsystem, Mac DeMarco, Wilco, Beck, The Chemical Brothers, Radiohead, Sia, and more.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

The late punk legend Steve Soto (of Adolescents, Agent Orange, and more) will be celebrated with a tribute livestream at 8 PM ET featuring Social Distortion, Lagwagon, Elvis Cortez (Left Alone, The Transplants), Death By Stereo, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Swingin' Utters, Joyride, and "surprise guests." Tickets are on sale, and all proceeds benefit National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) and Save Our Stages.

Amythyst Kiah performs on the "No Contact Concert Series" at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Sasami and Mandy Harris Williams perform on Noonchorus at 10 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 23

The virtual Fuji Rock Festival 2020 streams at 5 AM ET on YouTube, with previously recorded sets from CHVRCHES, deadmau5, FKA twigs, Gark Clark Jr., James Blake, Thundercat, Vince Staples, The xx, Yellow Magic Orchestra, Joe Strummer, Beastie Boys, Coldplay, The Cure, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.

KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET with sets from Kraftwerk (from 2016) and Yellow Magic Orchestra (from 2011).

--

Monday, August 24

Dogleg perform on Audiotree.tv at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, August 25

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Pete Rock and The Soul Brothers perform with Buddy on SummerStage's Twitch at 7 PM ET.

Mirah performs songs from Advisory Committee at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

--

Wednesday, August 26

Shamir does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 27

Nick Hakim does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Lil Uzi Vert performs at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Folk Medicine, a livestream benefit for the people of the Amazon, streams at 7 PM ET on Facebook, with John Medeski, Diane Cluck, Holly Miranda, and more. Donate here.

Molly Tuttle performs on Instrumenthead Live at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

--

Friday, August 28

Angel Olsen's third Cosmic Stream is a release show for her new album, and happens at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Oceanator performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Dawes perform a Le Poisson Rouge At Home show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

LAPêCHE are streaming a show recorded at Brooklyn's Red Panda Studios, with proceeds going to Liberate Meditation and National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network.

Outside Lands will broadcast video from past performances on Twitch.

--

Saturday, August 29

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

Down's reunited NOLA lineup celebrates their 25th anniversary with The Quarter Century Throwdown at 6 PM ET, and tickets and accompanying merch are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Outside Lands will broadcast video from past performances on Twitch.

Long-running annual Cocteau Twins fan event CocteauFest is going virtual this year. No details are announced yet but the band officially endorses the Twitch stream.

Front Porch Productions presents two days of online music & visuals from Xiu Xiu, Daniel Blumberg, Xylouris White, Bill Orcutt and more on Twitch.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

Front Porch Productions presents two days of online music & visuals from Xiu Xiu, Daniel Blumberg, Xylouris White, Bill Orcutt and more on Twitch.

--

Monday, August 31

WCML's Radical Sounds streams on wcml.org.uk and Facebook at 2 PM ET, featuring music from International Teachers of Pop, Goat Girl, All Girls Arson Club, Lone Taxidermist, and Keeley Forsyth, and readings from Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family, Christopher Eccleston, Nico Mirallegro, Kris Hitchen, Carla Henry, and Natasha Cottriell.

--

Tuesday, September 1

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, September 2

ionnalee is doing a special 10th anniversary livestream with special guests at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 3

Slight Of performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bad Bad Hats perform at 9 PM ET on audiotree.tv, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 4

Patti Smith is performing and reading from Year of the Monkey at a livestream broadcast from Murmrr Theatre at 9 PM ET. Tickets go on sale Friday 8/7 at 11 AM ET.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Pearl Jam is streaming their 8/18/2018 Safeco Field, Seattle "Home Show" at 8 PM ET on Nugs.TV, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 5

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Hot Chip play "a one-off gig with festival production and a live audience. Broadcast globally" at 10 PM ET on streamland.co.uk. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 8 AM ET.

--

Sunday, September 6

Say Hi kicks off a "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 7

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 8

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 9

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 10

Dehd does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Swamp Dogg plays a Pioneer Works Broadcast at 8 PM ET; RSVP to watch.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 11

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does a musical variety show, where he and guests perform his Mess of Happiness solo album, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 13

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 14

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 15

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Betamax Guillotine" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 17

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 18

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 19

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 24

Sylvan Esso do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 25

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 26

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 27

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 28

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, October 5

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

