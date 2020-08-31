Today’s livestreams (Brandy vs Monica, International Teachers of Pop, Goat Girl, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

WCML's Radical Sounds streams on wcml.org.uk and Facebook at 2 PM ET, featuring music from International Teachers of Pop, Goat Girl, All Girls Arson Club, Lone Taxidermist, and Keeley Forsyth, and readings from Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family, Christopher Eccleston, Nico Mirallegro, Kris Hitchen, Carla Henry, and Natasha Cottriell.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Black Pumas' self-titled album at 4 PM ET.

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators Brandy and Monica will go head to head in the next Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram Live.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they'll talk to Dave Davidson of Revocation.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Tuesday, September 1

Chuck D is doing a livestream on Facebook at 12 PM ET.

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they'll talk to Carina Round of Puscifer and Early Winters.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Phoebe Bridgers and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats play a Red Rocks Unpaused show at 10 PM ET.

Wednesday, September 2

ionnalee is doing a special 10th anniversary livestream with special guests at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they'll talk to Tommy Corrigan of Silent Majority and Capital.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby play a Red Rocks Unpaused show at 10 PM ET.

Thursday, September 3

MoMA PS1 and The Creative Independent's Room Tone streaming series continues at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET on Veeps.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they'll talk to Phillip Jamieson of Caspian.

Slight Of performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Dent May performs songs from his new album Late Checkout at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets go on sale Monday, 8/31.

Bad Bad Hats perform at 9 PM ET on audiotree.tv, and tickets are on sale now.

Tasha performs on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Friday, September 4

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Amanda Shires' streaming series is back on YouTube on Fridays at 6 PM ET.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Pearl Jam is streaming their 8/18/2018 Safeco Field, Seattle "Home Show" at 8 PM ET on Nugs.TV, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they'll talk to Colin H. Van Eeckhout of Amenra.

Patti Smith is performing and reading from Year of the Monkey at a livestream broadcast from Murmrr Theatre at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Saturday, September 5

MoMA PS1 is streaming a virtual Warm Up on moma.org at 12 PM ET, with Oscar Nñ + Adam R, J.I., Chucky73, Dglo73, Fetti031, YoungKilla73, Stonie Blue, DJ Chill, Jo Vill, AceMoMA, Eartheater, Sazón Department (with Diego Hauz, Sebastián Maria, Magnolia Polaris, and Probabablyourdaddy), KeiyaA, Barbie Bertisch, Analog Soul, and Disco Tehran.

Death Cab for Cutie host a broadcast of Directions: The Plans Video Album at 5 PM ET on YouTube.

Sheer Terror does a "Live Premiere Session" from Bowery Electric at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Death Valley Girls stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Hot Chip play "a one-off gig with festival production and a live audience. Broadcast globally" at 10 PM ET on streamland.co.uk. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 8 AM ET.

Sunday, September 6

"In The Garden of Streaming," the virtual edition of End of the Road Festival, streams at 12:30 PM ET on eotr.behindthenotes.tv, with Squid, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, The Golden Dregs, and Modern Woman.

Porridge Radio perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Gary Clark Jr. performs on The Surf Lodge and Governors Ball's Endless Summer stream at 7:30 PM ET. RSVP for more details.

Say Hi kicks off a "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Shiner perform from Lemonade Park at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Robyn (her 6/29/2014 set) and Blondie (their 7/9/2017 set).

Monday, September 7

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, September 8

Max Bemis of Say Anything does an acoustic performance of ...Is A Real Boy at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on BrooklynVegan presale with the password MaxBV.

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, September 9

Margo Price performs at an empty Brooklyn Bowl Nashville at 8 PM ET on fans.com, and tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Oh Me Oh My, Rejoicing in the Hands, and Niño Rojo.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, September 10

Dehd does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Baroness perform their 2019 album Gold & Grey in full from Long Island City’s Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery at 8 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Swamp Dogg plays a Pioneer Works Broadcast at 8 PM ET; RSVP to watch.

Margo Price performs at an empty Brooklyn Bowl Nashville at 8 PM ET on fans.com, and tickets are on sale now.

Lavender Country performs on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, September 11

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Chris Farren, Nova One, Field Mouse and Worriers.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Lucero are streaming the "Family Block Party" over two nights from Minglewood Hall, at 9 PM ET on veeps.com. Special guests Laura Jane Grace, Esme Patterson, L.A. Edwards and Jade Jackson are set to appear, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Hamilton Leithauser streams a set from Woodstock's Levon Helm Studios at 8 PM ET on seated.com, and tickets are on sale now.

Lucero are streaming the "Family Block Party" over two nights from Minglewood Hall, at 9 PM ET on veeps.com. Special guests Laura Jane Grace, Esme Patterson, L.A. Edwards and Jade Jackson are set to appear, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does a musical variety show, where he and guests perform his Mess of Happiness solo album, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, September 13

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Rodrigo y Gabriela (their 7/14/2013 set) and DeVotchKa (their 7/14/2013 set).

Monday, September 14

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, September 15

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Cripple Crow, and Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Betamax Guillotine" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

Thursday, September 17

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, September 18

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, September 19

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Cibo Matto (their 6/26/2011 set) and St. Vincent (her 8/30/2015 set).

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rachel Browne of Field Mouse and Photo Ops perform on a Nine Mile Touring showcase on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from What Will We Be and Mala.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Thursday, September 24

Sylvan Esso do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kelly Hogan performs on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Friday, September 25

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Baby Grill, gobbinjr, and Oceanator.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Saturday, September 26

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Osees' full band Levitation Session show streams at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Sunday, September 27

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Little Dragon (their 6/17/2018 set) and Jimmy Cliff (his 7/25/2010 set).

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through today. The digital program is still to be announced.

Monday, September 28

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji streams "Sun Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Ape in Pink Marble and Ma.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, October 2

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Flying Lotus (his 6/17/2018 set) and Santigold (her 6/21/2009 set).

Monday, October 5

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, October 6

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, October 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, October 8

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Friday, October 9

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, October 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, October 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Sigur Ros (their 9/24/2016 set) and Toro y Moi (his 6/16/2019 set).

Wednesday, October 14

Laraaji streams "Moon Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, October 28

Laraaji streams "Through Luminous Eyes" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

