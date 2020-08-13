Today’s livestreams (Charli XCX, Lucinda Williams, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Dehd, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 8/13 at 3:52 PM ET

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Thursday, 8/13):

Stuart Murdoch of Belle & Sebastian continues his weekly meditation livestream at 8:30 AM ET on Facebook.

MoMA PS1 and The Creative Independent's Room Tone streaming series continues at 2:30 PM ET on Instagram with a conversation with Lyra Pramuk.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Dexys' One Day I'm Going To Soar at 3 PM ET, Glass Animals' Dreamland at 4 PM ET, and Daniel Avery's Drone Logic at 5 PM ET.

Dehd perform on Dr. Martens' Instagram at 4 PM ET.

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube. This week he's taking requests.

Charli XCX performs songs from how i'm feeling now on a Boiler Room event at 6 PM ET, which also includes an interview with Charli and a DJ set with special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Surfer Blood celebrates the 10th anniversary of Astro Coast at 6 PM ET on Noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook. Tonight features performances from Freezing Cold, Long Neck, Oceanator, and John-Allison "A.W." Weiss.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET on Veeps. Tonight is a "requests and dedications" show, with special guests Aaron Lee Tasjan, Melinda Hill, and HR of Bad Brains.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith livestreams a performance at 9:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Friday, August 14

Philadelphia Folk Festival's virtual fest begins streaming at 10 AM ET, with sets from Adia Victoria, Molly Tuttle, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

David Gedge of The Wedding Present is holding a virtual edition of his annual At The Edge Of The Sea fest, "At The Edge Of The Sofa," on Facebook at 2 PM ET, featuring Jake Shillingford of My Life Story, Terry De Castro, formerly of The Wedding Present, The Popguns, French for Carridge, The Sleazoids, Louise Wener, The Primitives, Amelia Coburn, Si-Irene, Cud and Young Romance.

Robyn Hitchcock and Emma Swift do a '90s tribute Stage It at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Elton John's classic concert streaming series continues at 3 PM ET on YouTube

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

"The Greatest Festival of All Time" airs on Radio Woodstock at 5 PM ET, broadcasting audio from previous sets from Bob Marley, Tom Petty, R.E.M., The Clash, Sheryl Crow, Radiohead, Nirvana, The Doors, Pearl Jam, Black Crowes, and more.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

100 Gecs, A.G. Cook b2b Namasenda, Baauer, Flatbush Zombies, Hannah Diamond b2b Planet 19999, Knapsack, Ryan Hemsworth, San Holo, TNGHT and more play Minecraft festival Lavapalooza at 6 PM ET. Details on joining on minecraft.xxx.

Amanda Shires' streaming series is back on YouTube on Fridays at 6 PM ET.

The Front Bottoms go live on Twitch at 6 PM ET.

"Vote Ready Live" streams at 7 PM ET, with sets from The War on Drugs, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear of Grizzly Bear, Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton of TV On The Radio, Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, and more. Get a free ticket by checking your voter registration status.

Vile Creatures perform a "choose your own adventure" virtual show at 7 PM ET on gloryglorylive.com.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead perform at 9 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to select independent record stores across America. Tickets are on sale now.

Best Coast perform Crazy For You with special guests Hayley Williams of Paramore, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, and more, at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Tigers Jaw does a full-band, career-spanning livestream set at 9 PM ET to help launch Will Yip's new streaming series Live At Studio 4. Gladie open and tickets are on sale now.

Grateful Dead continue their weekly stream of previous concerts and Q&A series, "Shakedown Stream" at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, August 15

"The Greatest Festival of All Time" airs on Radio Woodstock at 9 AM ET, broadcasting audio from previous sets from The Police, bob Dylan, Steely Dan, Grateful Dead, Amy Winehouse, Dave Matthews Band, Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile, The Who, U2, James Brown, Johnny Cash, Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Talking Heads, The Band, Phish Led Zeppelin, Lou Reed, Gary Clark Jr., The Pretenders, David Bowie, Derek & The Dominos, and more.

Philadelphia Folk Festival's virtual fest begins streaming at 10 AM ET, with sets from Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi, The Lone Bellow, Amythyst Kiah, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Lankum present "A National Disgrace - Live at the Abbey," featuring two unique sets with music from all three of their albums, at 11:30 AM ET on dice.fm, and tickets are on sale.

David Gedge of The Wedding Present is holding a virtual edition of his annual At The Edge Of The Sea fest, "At The Edge Of The Sofa," on Facebook at 12 PM ET, Miles Hunt of Wonder Stuff, The Catenary Wires, Such Small Hands, Umut Adan, Witching Waves, Cinerama, The Ukrainians, Vinny Peculiar, Helen McCookeryBook of The Chefs, Darren Hayman of Hefner, Melys, Badly Drawn Boy, Syndromet, Chorusgirl, Jetstream Pony, and David's legendary memorabilia draw.

Morrison Hotel's virtual festival (De)Tour streams at 1 PM ET, with performances from Ringo Starr, Linda Perry, Slash, Gavin Rossdale, Macy Gray, Sean Lennon, Jesse Malin, Cheap Trick, Billy Gibbons, Darryl McDaniels, Donita Sparks, Charlotte Muhl, Lenny Kaye, and more.

100 Gecs, A.G. Cook b2b Namasenda, Baauer, Flatbush Zombies, Hannah Diamond b2b Planet 19999, Knapsack, Ryan Hemsworth, San Holo, TNGHT and more play Minecraft festival Lavapalooza at 6 PM ET. Details on joining on minecraft.xxx.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 16

"The Greatest Festival of All Time" airs on Radio Woodstock at 9 AM ET, broadcasting audio from previous sets from Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, BB King, Fleetwood Mac, Allman Brothers, Wilco, Jimi Hendrix, Coldplay, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Beatles, CSNY, and more.

Philadelphia Folk Festival's virtual fest begins streaming at 10 AM ET, with sets from Courtney Marie Andrews, Billy Bragg, Steve Gunn, Richard Thompson, Josh Ritter, Shakey Graves, a John Prine tribute, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The inaugural Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow, benefiting the Know Your Rights Camp, streams at 12 PM ET with Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, A-Trak, Beck, Buddy, DMC, Hip Hop Harry, Ian Isiah, Jaden, JPEGMAFIA, Kehlani, Lil Yacht, Mac DeMarco, Major Lazer, Miguel, Sheck Wes, The Interrupters, Yo Gabba Gabba and more on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

--

Monday, August 17

Disclosure stream a DJ set from the Plitvice Lakes in Croatia at 1 PM ET on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/cerclemusic

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, August 18

Bad Religion celebrate the release of Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion with a live chat at 7 PM ET at powerhousearena.com. Free registration is open now.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

--

Wednesday, August 19

Thursday's virtual festival, Signals V.1, streams at 4 PM ET with Cursive and And So I Watch You From Afar, and tickets are on sale now.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) streams previous Bob Weir and Wolf Bros performances in his weekly "Weir Wednesdays" series at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "The actual songs I wrote for the Decoration Day album when I called it Heathens" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, August 20

Buscabulla does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

--

Friday, August 21

No Joy perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Bright Eyes are playing a virual in-store on noonchorus.com for people who preorder their new album.

--

Saturday, August 22

Sasami and Mandy Harris Williams perform on Noonchorus at 10 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

--

Monday, August 24

Dogleg perform on Audiotree.tv at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, August 25

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah performs songs from Advisory Committee at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, August 26

Shamir does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 27

Nick Hakim does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Folk Medicine, a livestream benefit for the people of the Amazon, streams at 7 PM ET on Facebook, with John Medeski, Diane Cluck, Holly Miranda, and more. Donate here.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

--

Friday, August 28

Angel Olsen's third Cosmic Stream is a release show for her new album, and happens at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Oceanator performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Dawes perform a Le Poisson Rouge At Home show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

LAPêCHE are streaming a show recorded at Brooklyn's Red Panda Studios, with proceeds going to Liberate Meditation and National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network.

Outside Lands will broadcast video from past performances on Twitch.

--

Saturday, August 29

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

Down's reunited NOLA lineup celebrates their 25th anniversary with The Quarter Century Throwdown at 6 PM ET, and tickets and accompanying merch are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Feist, Lee Ranaldo, Nick Waterhouse, and many more are reading Emily Wilson's translation of Homer's "The Odyssey" over six days on Facebook, YouTube, and Oklahoma Contemporary's site, starting at 8 PM ET each night.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Outside Lands will broadcast video from past performances on Twitch.

Long-running annual Cocteau Twins fan event CocteauFest is going virtual this year. No details are announced yet but the band officially endorses the Twitch stream.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

--

Monday, August 31

WCML's Radical Sounds streams on wcml.org.uk and Facebook at 2 PM ET, featuring music from International Teachers of Pop, Goat Girl, All Girls Arson Club, Lone Taxidermist, and Keeley Forsyth, and readings from Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family, Christopher Eccleston, Nico Mirallegro, Kris Hitchen, Carla Henry, and Natasha Cottriell.

--

Tuesday, September 1

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

--

Wednesday, September 2

ionnalee is doing a special 10th anniversary livestream with special guests at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 3

Slight Of performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bad Bad Hats perform at 9 PM ET on audiotree.tv, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 4

Patti Smith is performing and reading from Year of the Monkey at a livestream broadcast from Murmrr Theatre at 9 PM ET. Tickets go on sale Friday 8/7 at 11 AM ET.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Pearl Jam is streaming their 8/18/2018 Safeco Field, Seattle "Home Show" at 8 PM ET on Nugs.TV, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 5

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 2 PM ET.

Hot Chip play "a one-off gig with festival production and a live audience. Broadcast globally" at 10 PM ET on streamland.co.uk. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 8/12 at 8 AM ET.

--

Sunday, September 6

Say Hi kicks off a "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 7

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 8

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 9

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 10

Dehd does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 11

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Lady Lamb is doing a "Live from the Hive" show at 7 PM ET; tickets go on sale 8/13 at 2 PM ET.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does a musical variety show, where he and guests perform his Mess of Happiness solo album, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 13

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 14

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 15

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Betamax Guillotine" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 17

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 18

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 19

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 24

Sylvan Esso do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 25

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 26

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 27

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 28

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, October 5

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Browse our livestream tag for more.