Today’s livestreams (Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Missy Elliott, Alanis Morissette, more)

Gordi performs a set at Sydney Opera House's Joan Sutherland Theater at 6 AM ET on sydneyoperahouse.com.

"Red, White, Black & Blues" streams for 20 hours on fans.com, starting at 9 AM ET and featuring archival footage of performances from Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Beyoncé, Bill Withers, Billie Holiday, Chance the Rapper, Earth Wind and Fire, Ella Fitzgerald, Esperanza Spalding, Etta James, H.E.R., Fats Domino, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Herbie Hancock, James Brown, Kamasi Washington, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Bridges, Little Richard, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Missy Elliott, Nina Simone, Notorious B.I.G., Otis Redding, OutKast, Patti Labelle, Rhiannon Giddens, Run D.M.C., Sade, Sharon Jones, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Solange, Stevie Wonder, Thelonius Monk, The Ronettes, The Staple Singers, The Temptations, Thundercat, Tupac and more.

Alan Sparhawk of Low streams VANSPLAINING at 1 PM ET on YouTube, a series where he helps bands load and unload their gear.

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET.

Sets from Margo Price, Lukas Nelson, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Dawes stream on NPR starting at 3 PM ET for XPoNential Fest Weekend.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Yuck's self-titled album at 4 PM ET, and Mercury Rev's All Is Dream at 5 PM ET.

The FADER's second digital FADER Fort of 2020 streams at 5 PM ET on YouTube, with Jeff Rosenstock, Lianne La Havas, Roy Woods, Soccer Mommy, Terrace Martin, They., Boys Noize, Madeline Kenney, Charly Bliss, Haviah Mighty and more.

Puddles Pity Party's livestream series continues at 5:30 PM ET on veeps.com, with special guests Neil Hamburger and Tim Heidecker.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook. Today includes sets from Kes, Lila Downs, Junglepussy, Madison McFerrin, and a Questlove DJ set.

A performance from Alanis Morissette streams at 8 PM ET on livenation.com.

DaBaby's Headlights Drive-In Festival set is streaming at 8 PM ET and tickets are on sale now.

Andrew Bird performs from Los Angeles' Old Style Guitar Shop at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Dead & Company's "One More Saturday Night" archival stream series continues at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv

Virtual fest Spirit World wraps up on IMVU's Twitch today, with Yves Tumor, Hannah Diamond, Spirit Twin and more.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, July 26

Alex Henry Foster & the long shadows do a direct-to-vinyl performance at 10 AM ET on BrooklynVegan's Facebook.

Sets from Liz Phair, Nicole Atkins, Michaela Anne, Great Time, The Districts, and Devon Gilfillian stream on NPR starting at 3 PM ET for XPoNential Fest Weekend.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with House and Land.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook. Today includes sets from Angelique Kidjo, Yemi Alade, Bascabulla, The Tallest Man on Earth, and Common with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins.

Lucy Dacus, Amythyst Kiah, Angelique Francis and more perform at the online edition of Calgary Folk Fest, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, July 27

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, July 28

Emma Ruth Rundle appears in conversation at 12 AM ET on Renee Ruin's Instagram.

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Dave Hill does a set on Nowhere digital comedy club at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

--

Wednesday, July 29

Week two of Milk! Records' Winter Residency begins streaming at 6 AM ET, with sets from three "mystery artists," who could be Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine & The Finks, Alice Skye, Celeste Potter or Nat Vazer. Tickets are on sale now.

Braids play six sets, at 9 PM in six different time zones, today: at 7 AM ET, 8 AM ET, 3 PM ET, 4 PM ET, 9 PM ET, and 12 AM ET, streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Lonnie Holley does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) streams previous Bob Weir and Wolf Bros performances in his weekly "Weir Wednesdays" series at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Fenne Lily performs on SummerStage's Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

--

Thursday, July 30

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube.

The Beths do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Lucius wrap up "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, debuting new music tonight. Tickets are on sale now.

Cameron Esposito does "Live from Home" standup at 9 PM ET on Zoom; RSVP for the link.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Code Orange are streaming a full band performance from The Theatre Factory in Philadelphia on Twitch.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Friday, July 31

Newport Folk Festival is streaming audio archives starting at 11 AM ET on Newport Folk Revival Radio, WFUV, MVY Radio, and WEXT. Today they'll stream various fan favorite artists from 1965-2018, Courtney Barnett, "Under the Covers," a surprise set, various blues artists from 1959-2018, Jack White, Roger Waters with My Morning Jacket and Lucius, and Dolly Parton with The Highwomen.

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

War on Women, Geoff Rickly and more perform on the virtual EXF Records 20th Anniversary Bash at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

City Winery's final Varick St. show from 7/31/2019, featuring Joan Osborne, Lee Ranaldo, Robyn Hitchcock, Joseph Arthur, Jill Sobule, Teddy Thompson, Rhett Miller, Jill Hennessy and more, streams at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Diet Cig are livestreaming a performance at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Stone Temple Pilots (with current vocalist Jeff Gutt) perform their 1992 debut album Core at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Mavis Staples' 80th birthday batch, which was taped in May of 2019 in LA, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter, and Phoebe Bridgers, streams at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead performs at 9 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to venues they were scheduled to play in 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Saturday, August 1

Newport Folk Festival is streaming audio archives starting at 11 AM ET on Newport Folk Revival Radio, WFUV, MVY Radio, and WEXT. Today they'll stream various fan favorite artists from 2010-2019, a Bill Withers tribute, various bluegrass artists from 1959-2019, cosmic American revue "Beneath the Sacred Mountain," Wilco, John Prine, and "A Change is Gonna Come."

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

The Slackers celebrate the reissue of Live at Ernesto's with The Pietasters, The Bar Stool Preachers, Catbite, and DJ Boss Harmony at 4 PM ET on livefrom.events; tickets are on sale now.

Gengahr performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 4 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Robert Ellis, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, and Courtney Marie Andrews perform to support Newport Festivals Foundation at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Greg Dulli is performing from Gold Diggers in Los Angeles at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Sunday, August 2

Newport Folk Festival is streaming audio archives starting at 11 AM ET on Newport Folk Revival Radio, WFUV, MVY Radio, and WEXT. Today they'll stream various artists from 1961-2019, Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Our Native Daughters, Middle Brother, Fleet Foxes, Beck, "Speak Out," and "If I Had a Song."

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com, wrapping up today, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Shakey Graves performs at Enchanted Springs Ranch at 8 PM ET. The streaming link will be available on linktr.ee.

New concert documentary Our Voices Together, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Roger Waters with Lucius, Jason Isbell and more, streams at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, wrapping up today, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Tuesday, August 4

Phoebe Bridgers does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

John Waters appears in conversation with Jim Jarmusch at 7:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Ohmme perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Kimbra performs on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, August 5

Week three of Milk! Records' Winter Residency begins streaming at 6 AM ET, with sets from three "mystery artists," who could be Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine & The Finks, Alice Skye, Celeste Potter or Nat Vazer. Tickets are on sale now.

Max Bloom of Yuck performs on noonchorus.com at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Cameron Wisch and Sondra Sun-Odeon perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, followed by "Detoxifying Masculinity: A Conversation with Ross Victory and Cameron Wisch;" tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 6

Ride streams a show from London at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 7

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead performs at 3 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to venues they were scheduled to play in 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Saturday, August 8

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 3 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Sunday, August 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlíð Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and Bergur Þórisson on organ, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biophilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me discuss Colors at 2 PM ET on Twitch.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform on Dice.fm at 4 PM ET.

--

Monday, August 10

Jenny Hval's December 17 show at National Sawdust will stream on Live@NationalSawdust.

--

Tuesday, August 11

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah performs songs from You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 13

Lucinda Williams does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 14

Vile Creatures perform a "choose your own adventure" virtual show at 7 PM ET on gloryglorylive.com.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead performs at 9 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to venues they were scheduled to play in 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, August 15

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with strings from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 23

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, the Viibra flute septet, Katie Buckley on harp, and Jonas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, August 25

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah performs songs from Advisory Committee at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

--

Tuesday, September 8

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 11

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

