Today’s livestreams (Kurt Vile, Waxahatchee, Patterson Hood, Amanda Shires, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 8/5 at 4:46 PM ET

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Wednesday, 8/5):

Week three of Milk! Records' Winter Residency begins streaming at 6 AM ET, with sets from three "mystery artists," who could be Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine & The Finks, Alice Skye, Celeste Potter or Nat Vazer. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with First Aid Kit, The Cactus Blossoms, I'm With Her, and more.

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET.

Max Bloom of Yuck performs on noonchorus.com at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Chuck D. of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill are talking on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Instagram at 3 PM ET.

Moby is talking about his new animated video for "My Only Love," and combating deforestation, with the video's animator and other guests on Twitch at 4 PM ET.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Transvision Vamp's Velveteen at 4 PM ET.

Nicole Atkins' livestream series "Live from the Steel Porch" continues at 7 PM ET on Twitch. Today her guests are Kurt Vile, John Gallagher Jr., and Marissa Nadler.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Real Estate perform a House Show at 7 PM ET on The A.V. Club's YouTube.

Waxahatchee performs on SummerStage's YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook at 8 PM ET.

Cameron Wisch and Sondra Sun-Odeon perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, followed by "Detoxifying Masculinity: A Conversation with Ross Victory and Cameron Wisch;" tickets are on sale now.

"Voices for Choice" streams at 8 PM ET on Nugs.tv, with Amanda Shires, Becca Mancari, Eric Slick, Katie Pruitt, Liza Anne and more.

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) streams previous Bob Weir and Wolf Bros performances in his weekly "Weir Wednesdays" series at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Artie Philie of Milhouse, Indecision, and Celebrity Murders.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Heathen Songs #7: The New Ok" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Thursday, August 6

Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian continues his weekly meditation livestream series at 8:30 AM ET on Facebook.

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with John Doe, Benjamin Booker, Marcus King Band and more.

Robyn continues her Club Domo DJ streaming series at 2:30 PM ET on Facebook, followed by performances from Until Further Notice and Mount Liberation Unlimited.

MoMA PS1 and The Creative Independent's Room Tone streaming series continues at 2:30 PM ET on Instagram.

R.E.M. stream their 1999 headlining set at Glastonbury on YouTube for 72 hours, starting at 3 PM ET.

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead are doing a live Q&A on Facebook at 3 PM ET.

Ride streams a show from London at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET with special guests Jim Jarmusch, Felice Rosser, and HR of Bad Brains. Tickets are on sale now.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz face off in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Pete and Lou Koller of Sick Of It All.

Washed Out is hosting a listening party for his new album Purple Noon at 8:30 PM ET on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, August 7

The documentary Creem: America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine streams starting at 3 AM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Ben Harper, Black Lips, Caroline Rose and more.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead perform at 3 PM ET, in support of UK and European music fans. Tickets are on sale now.

Elton John's classic concert streaming series continues at 3 PM ET on YouTube.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Amanda Shires' streaming series is back on YouTube on Fridays at 6 PM ET. This week Jason Isbell is covering Bon Iver.

Donita Sparks of L7 hosts "The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks" on Fridays at 6 PM ET weekly on YouTube.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Around the Campfire with Long Neck and friends streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch, with Krissanthemum, Goodie, Adult Mom, and Blair Howerton of Why Bonnie.

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Clutch perform "Live from the Doom Saloon Volume II" at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Grateful Dead continue their weekly stream of previous concerts and Q&A series, "Shakedown Stream" at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

The Weeknd is playing a "cross reality experience" virtual concert on TikTok at 8:30 PM ET.

Washed Out doing a full band live set at 8:30 PM ET on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, August 8

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Kacey Musgraves, Amy Ray, Sunflower Bean, Grace Potter and more.

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 3 PM ET on Twitch.

Anti-Flag are streaming their Vainstream 2016 set and doing a live chat at 6 PM ET on veeps.com, and tickets are on sale now. They write:

We honestly had such a fantastic time reconnecting with everyone during the 'Quarantine Sucks, Let's Party! Virtual Tour''that we jumped at this opportunity to do something similar again. For the first time ever, our Vainstream 2016 set will be streaming via Veeps.com. We will be hanging out in the chat and greatly look forward to the camaraderie, empathy, and kindness we all gain from punk rock and the scene around it. See you in the virtual pit!

Washed Out doing an AMA at 8:30 PM ET on Instagram.

--

Sunday, August 9

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Dhani Harrison, Ray LaMontagne, Suzanne Vega, Brandi Carlile, Josh Ritter, and members of The Black Crowes.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlíð Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and Bergur Þórisson on organ, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biophilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me discuss Colors at 2 PM ET on Twitch.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform on Dice.fm at 4 PM ET.

Voivod are playing a live in-studio set at 4 PM ET. "Why Aug 9?" they write. "It’s Denis 'Snake' Belanger’s birthday and he wanted to party safely with all his friends and fans from around the globe since VOIVOD touring the planet has been grounded by the Pandemic." Tickets are on sale now.

Free Them All, a benefit for Opening Doors International Services, streams at 8 PM ET on Twitch, with Oceanator, Trembler, China Club, Upsetting, Never Friends and Record Setter. Tickets are on sale now.

Washed Out is doing a magic hour DJ set at 8:30 PM ET on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

--

Monday, August 10

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

Jenny Hval's December 17 show at National Sawdust will stream on Live@NationalSawdust.

--

Tuesday, August 11

Irving Plaza talks to King Buzzo of Melvins at 5 PM ET on Instagram.

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah performs songs from You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

--

Wednesday, August 12

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 13

Charli XCX performs songs from how i'm feeling now on a Boiler Room event at 6 PM ET, which also includes an interview with Charli and a DJ set with special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

Lucinda Williams does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Surfer Blood celebrates the 10th anniversary of Astro Coast at 6 PM ET on Noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 14

David Gedge of The Wedding Present is holding a virtual edition of his annual At The Edge Of The Sea fest, "At The Edge Of The Sofa," on Facebook at 2 PM ET, featuring Jake Shillingford of My Life Story, Terry De Castro, formerly of The Wedding Present, The Popguns, French for Carridge, The Sleazoids, Louise Wener, The Primitives, Amelia Coburn, Si-Irene, Cud and Young Romance.

"Vote Ready Live" streams at 7 PM ET, with sets from The War on Drugs, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear of Grizzly Bear, Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton of TV On The Radio, Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, and more. Get a free ticket by checking your voter registration status.

Vile Creatures perform a "choose your own adventure" virtual show at 7 PM ET on gloryglorylive.com.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead perform at 9 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to select independent record stores across America. Tickets are on sale now.

Best Coast perform Crazy For You with special guests Hayley Williams of Paramore, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, and more, at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Tigers Jaw does a full-band, career-spanning livestream set at 9 PM ET to help launch Will Yip's new streaming series Live At Studio 4. Gladie open and tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, August 15

David Gedge of The Wedding Present is holding a virtual edition of his annual At The Edge Of The Sea fest, "At The Edge Of The Sofa," on Facebook at 12 PM ET, Miles Hunt of Wonder Stuff, The Catenary Wires, Such Small Hands, Umut Adan, Witching Waves, Cinerama, The Ukrainians, Vinny Peculiar, Helen McCookeryBook of The Chefs, Darren Hayman of Hefner, Melys, Badly Drawn Boy, Syndromet, Chorusgirl, Jetstream Pony, and David's legendary memorabilia draw.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with strings from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 19

Thursday's virtual festival, Signals V.1, streams at 4 PM ET with Cursive and And So I Watch You From Afar, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "The actual songs I wrote for the Decoration Day album when I called it Heathens" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Saturday, August 22

Down's reunited NOLA lineup is doing a livestream - more details still tba.

--

Sunday, August 23

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, the Viibra flute septet, Katie Buckley on harp, and Jonas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, August 24

Dogleg perform on Audiotree.tv at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, August 25

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah performs songs from Advisory Committee at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, August 26

Shamir does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 27

Folk Medicine, a livestream benefit for the people of the Amazon, streams at 7 PM ET on Facebook, with John Medeski, Diane Cluck, Holly Miranda, and more. Donate here.

--

Friday, August 28

Angel Olsen's third Cosmic Stream is a release show for her new album, and happens at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

LAPêCHE are streaming a show recorded at Brooklyn's Red Panda Studios, with proceeds going to Liberate Meditation and National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network.

--

Saturday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

--

Wednesday, September 2

ionnalee is doing a special 10th anniversary livestream with special guests at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, September 4

Patti Smith is performing and reading from Year of the Monkey at a livestream broadcast from Murmrr Theatre at 9 PM ET. Tickets go on sale Friday 8/7 at 11 AM ET.

--

Sunday, September 6

Say Hi kicks off a "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 8

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 9

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 10

Dehd does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does a musical variety show, where he and guests perform his Mess of Happiness solo album, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 13

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 14

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 15

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Betamax Guillotine" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 17

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 18

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 19

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 24

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 25

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 26

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 27

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 28

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, October 5

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Browse our livestream tag for more.