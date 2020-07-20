Today’s livestreams (Metallica, The Magnetic Fields, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 7/20 at 6:52 PM ET

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Monday, 7/20):

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET. Today The Magnetic Fields perform.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with Western Centuries.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Villagers' Becoming A Jackal at 4 PM ET and The Lemon Twigs' Do Hollywood at 5 PM ET.

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube. Tonight they'll stream their June 6, 2006 show from Berlin, where they celebrated the 20th anniversary of Master of Puppets by playing it in its entirety.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Dreamcrusher.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Tuesday, July 21

Jarvis Cocker's new project JARV IS... streams Beyond the Pale: Live from the Centre of the Earth starting at 3 PM ET on YouTube.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Circuit des Yeux performs at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, July 22

Week one of Milk! Records' Winter Residency begins streaming at 6 AM ET, with sets from three "mystery artists," who could be Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine & The Finks, Alice Skye, Celeste Potter or Nat Vazer. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Rosenstock performs on Pitchfork's Instagram at 5 PM ET.

A set from H.C. McEntire streams at 7 PM ET on Duke Performance's YouTube.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

"The Fenway Sessions" features Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship, and New Kids on the Block, streaming at 7:05 PM ET on Live Nation New England's Facebook and benefiting Crew Nation and the Red Sox Foundation.

Saapato & Tar Of do a soundbath on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) streams previous Bob Weir and Wolf Bros performances in his weekly "Weir Wednesdays" series at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Snoop Dogg and DMX face off in a Verzuz battle on Instagram.

--

Thursday, July 23

MoMA PS1's Room Tone series continues at 3 PM ET on The Creative Independent's Instagram, and they'll be visiting Helado Negro's studio.

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube.

Tyondai Braxton performs on nationalsawdust.org at 6 PM ET.

Jesse Malin continues his weekly livestream series The Fine Art of Self Distancing at 7 PM ET with special guests Butch Walker, Willie Nile, and Mick Rock. Tickets are on sale now.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Diamanda Galás premieres an audio-visual installation -- for natural and processed voices, other natural sounds, and grand piano, and accompanied by visual projections -- as part of SO⅃ OS, Fridman Gallery's ongoing online series of concerts from the empty gallery.8 PM ET on fridmanlive.com.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 8 PM ET.

Lucius continue "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, performing Songs from the Bromley House. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave recorded a solo performance at London's Alexandra Palace in June, and it premieres at 10 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Thao and the Get Down Stay Down perform on Asian Art Museum's streaming series at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual fest Spirit World streams on IMVU's Twitch through Saturday, and today's lineup features Cakes Da Killa, CATNAPP, Deli Girls and more.

--

Friday, July 24

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Sets from Charles Bradley, Indigo Girls, Guster and Kathleen Edwards stream on NPR starting at 3 PM ET for XPoNential Fest Weekend.

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Donita Sparks of L7 hosts "The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks" on Fridays at 6 PM ET weekly on YouTube.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Grateful Dead continue their weekly stream of previous concerts and Q&A series, "Shakedown Stream" at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Virtual fest Spirit World streams on IMVU's Twitch through Saturday, and today's lineup features Pussy Riot, Sonniku, Lyra Pramuk, and more.

--

Saturday, July 25

Gordi performs a set at Sydney Opera House's Joan Sutherland Theater at 6 AM ET on sydneyoperahouse.com.

Sets from Margo Price, Lukas Nelson, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Dawes stream on NPR starting at 3 PM ET for XPoNential Fest Weekend.

Puddles Pity Party's livestream series continues at 5:30 PM ET on veeps.com.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook, featuring Common, Angelique Kidjo, Lila Downs, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, Kes, Junglepussy, Buscabulla, Madison McFerrin, and a DJ set from Questlove.

Andrew Bird performs from Los Angeles' Old Style Guitar Shop at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Dead & Company's "One More Saturday Night" archival stream series continues at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv

Virtual fest Spirit World wraps up on IMVU's Twitch today, with Yves Tumor, Hannah Diamond, Spirit Twin and more.

--

Sunday, July 26

Alex Henry Foster & the long shadows do a direct-to-vinyl performance at 10 AM ET on BrooklynVegan's Facebook.

Sets from Liz Phair, Nicole Atkins, Michaela Anne, Great Time, The Districts, and Devon Gilfillian stream on NPR starting at 3 PM ET for XPoNential Fest Weekend.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook, featuring Common, Angelique Kidjo, Lila Downs, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, Kes, Junglepussy, Buscabulla, Madison McFerrin, and a DJ set from Questlove.

--

Tuesday, July 28

Emma Ruth Rundle appears in conversation at 12 AM ET on Renee Ruin's Instagram.

--

Wednesday, July 29

Week two of Milk! Records' Winter Residency begins streaming at 6 AM ET, with sets from three "mystery artists," who could be Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine & The Finks, Alice Skye, Celeste Potter or Nat Vazer. Tickets are on sale now.

Lonnie Holley does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Fenne Lily performs on SummerStage's Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

--

Thursday, July 30

The Beths do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Lucius wrap up "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, debuting new music tonight. Tickets are on sale now.

Code Orange are streaming a full band performance from The Theatre Factory in Philadelphia on Twitch.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Friday, July 31

War on Women, Geoff Rickly and more perform on the virtual EXF Records 20th Anniversary Bash on Facebook.

Diet Cig are livestreaming a performance at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Mavis Staples' 80th birthday batch, which was taped in May of 2019 in LA, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter, and Phoebe Bridgers, streams at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Saturday, August 1

The Slackers celebrate the reissue of Live at Ernesto's with The Pietasters, The Bar Stool Preachers, Catbite, and DJ Boss Harmony at 4 PM ET on livefrom.events; tickets are on sale now.

Gengahr performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 4 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Robert Ellis, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, and Courtney Marie Andrews perform to support Newport Festivals Foundation at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Greg Dulli is performing from Gold Diggers in Los Angeles at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Sunday, August 2

New concert documentary Our Voices Together, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Roger Waters with Lucius, Jason Isbell and more, streams at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, wrapping up today, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Tuesday, August 4

Phoebe Bridgers does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Ohmme perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, August 5

Week three of Milk! Records' Winter Residency begins streaming at 6 AM ET, with sets from three "mystery artists," who could be Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine & The Finks, Alice Skye, Celeste Potter or Nat Vazer. Tickets are on sale now.

Cameron Wisch and Sondra Sun-Odeon perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, followed by "Detoxifying Masculinity: A Conversation with Ross Victory and Cameron Wisch;" tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 6

Ride streams a show from London at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 7

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Saturday, August 8

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 3 PM ET on Twitch.

--

Sunday, August 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlíð Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and Bergur Þórisson on organ, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biophilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me discuss Colors at 2 PM ET on Twitch.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform on Dice.fm at 4 PM ET.

--

Monday, August 10

Jenny Hval's December 17 show at National Sawdust will stream on Live@NationalSawdust.

--

Tuesday, August 11

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

--

Thursday, August 13

Lucinda Williams does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 14

Vile Creatures perform a "choose your own adventure" virtual show at 7 PM ET on gloryglorylive.com.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, August 15

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with strings from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 23

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, the Viibra flute septet, Katie Buckley on harp, and Jonas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, August 25

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

--

Saturday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

--

Friday, September 11

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

