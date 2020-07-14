Today’s Livestreams (Phish, Angel Olsen & Hand Habits, Angelique Kidjo, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 7/14 at 3:47 PM ET

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Tuesday, 7/14):

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Rufus Wainwright's Unfollow The Rules at 2 PM ET, Sonic Boom's All Things Being Equal at 3 PM ET, Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine's 101 Damnations at 5 PM ET, and DMA's' The Glow at 6 PM ET.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with Tennyson.

Honus Honus of Man Man's daily "Live from Honie Pond Shower Stream" streams at 4 PM ET on Instagram.

The Met is hosting “Nightly Met Opera Streams” every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years," and begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET. Verdi’s La Traviata streams today.

Angélique Kidjo will appear in conversation with Amy "Aimstar" Andrieux" at 8 PM ET on SummerStage's Facebook and Instagram.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Norm Brannon of Texas is the Reason, Anti Matter and more.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Angel Olsen performs with special guest Hand Habits from the Masonic Temple in Asheville, NC at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Wednesday, July 15

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET. Today Christian Lee Hutson performs.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with The Blind Boys of Alabama.

serpentwithfeet performs on KEXP's At Home series on YouTube at 6 PM ET.

Julianna Barwick performs at 6 PM ET on Pitchfork's Instagram.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Johnny Thunder's annual birthday bash streams at 7:30 PM ET, with Lenny Kaye, Gilby Clarke (GNR), Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate), Jesse Malin, Bob Gruen, Kevin Preston (Prima Donna), Christian Dryden (The Ritualists), Dina Regine, Lynne Von Pang (The Carvels), Steve Krebs (The Maynard G's), Gordon Lawrence (Beechwood), Diane Gentile (Diane + the Gentle Men), Dylan Hundley (Lulu Lewis), David Patillo (Strange Majik), Kelley Swindall, Sam Hariss (The Sweet Things), Jack Skuller (The Skullers), Kevin Lydon (The Lord Calverts), Cyndi Dawson (The Cynz), and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Patrick Watson performs on SummerStage's Facebook and Instagram at 8 PM ET.

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) streams previous Bob Weir and Wolf Bros performances in his weekly "Weir Wednesdays" series at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah performs on Twitch every Thursday at 8 PM ET.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

Lianne La Havas performs from London's Roundhouse at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Elephant Stone's weekly livestream "Sacred Sounds Sessions" continues today at 9 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Joyce Manor performs on Anchor Brewing's Instagram at 9:30 PM ET.

Beach Bunny perform on Audiotree's STAGED at 10 PM ET.

--

Thursday, July 16

Stuart Murdoch of Belle & Sebastian continues his weekly meditation series at 8:30 AM ET on Facebook.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with Soft Kill.

The Dears do an NPR Live Session at 4 PM ET.

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube.

“Untangling the Chords” streams at 6 PM ET on WFUV’s Facebook with a performance from Julien Baker and conversations with metal health professionals, advocates, and musicians.

John Medeski performs live in the soundscape from the Bradford Graves Sculpture Park in Kerhonkson, NY at 6 PM ET on LiveConcertsStream.com.

Bill Callahan, Sharon Van Etten, Okay Kaya, Johanna Warren play Folk Medicine's benefit for the people of the Amazon at 8 PM ET on Facebook and Zoom.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to H.R. of Bad Brains.

Lucius continue "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, performing covers. Tickets are on sale now.

Flume's 2019 Red Rocks show with slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, Vera Blue and Reo Cragun streams at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Twitch.

--

Friday, July 17

Joan as Police Woman performs and speaks to John Cale and Meshell Ndegeocello at 2 PM ET; free registration is open.

Flume's 2019 Red Rocks show with slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, Vera Blue and Reo Cragun streams at 3 PM ET on YouTube and Twitch.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Fridays.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with DakhaBrakha.

Low on Instagram at 4 PM ET, every Friday.

Guided by Voices perform from inside an empty Daytona, OH venue at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

New Colossus Festival continue their weekly livestream series at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

Donita Sparks of L7 hosts "The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks" on Fridays at 6 PM ET weekly on YouTube.

Elsewhere streams Sunstreams, a series of benefit shows from their rooftop space, on Fridays at 7 PM ET on Twitch.

Dougie Poole, Lily Konigsberg, and Locate S,1 perform on Baby's All Right's streaming series Baby TV at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Grateful Dead continue their weekly stream of previous concerts and Q&A series, "Shakedown Stream" at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Nate Rebolledo of Xibalba.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson is sharing soundscapes, part of his Music for Quiet Moments series, every Friday.

--

Saturday, July 18

U.S. Girls, Dizzy, No Joy and more perform on Aesthetic Festival at 4 PM ET on Aesthetic Magazine’s Instagram.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with Milo.

The Music Treatment Foundation's benefit livestream features performances from Elvis Costello, Joan Jett, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more, plus messages from Thor Harris, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, and others. Registration to watch is open.

Adult Mom, Mint Green and Remember Sports perform on Baby's All Right's streaming series Baby TV at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 19

Zola Jesus appears in conversation on Renee Ruin's Instagram at 12 AM ET.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with La Luz.

--

Monday, July 20

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, July 21

Circuit des Yeux performs at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, July 22

Jeff Rosenstock performs on Pitchfork's Instagram at 5 PM ET.

A set from H.C. McEntire streams at 7 PM ET on Duke Performance's YouTube.

--

Thursday, July 23

Tyondai Braxton performs on nationalsawdust.org at 6 PM ET.

Diamanda Galás premieres an audio-visual installation -- for natural and processed voices, other natural sounds, and grand piano, and accompanied by visual projections -- as part of SO⅃ OS, Fridman Gallery's ongoing online series of concerts from the empty gallery. 8 PM ET on fridmanlive.com.

Lucius continue "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, performing Songs from the Bromley House. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave recorded a solo performance at London's Alexandra Palace in June, and it premieres at 10 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

--

Friday, July 24

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, July 25

Gordi performs a set at Sydney Opera House's Joan Sutherland Theater at 6 AM ET on sydneyoperahouse.com.

Puddles Pity Party's livestream series continues at 5:30 PM ET on veeps.com.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook, featuring Common, Angelique Kidjo, Lila Downs, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, Kes, Junglepussy, Buscabulla, Madison McFerrin, and a DJ set from Questlove.

Andrew Bird performs from Los Angeles' Old Style Guitar Shop at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, July 26

Alex Henry Foster & the long shadows do a direct-to-vinyl performance at 10 AM ET on BrooklynVegan's Facebook.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook, featuring Common, Angelique Kidjo, Lila Downs, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, Kes, Junglepussy, Buscabulla, Madison McFerrin, and a DJ set from Questlove.

--

Wednesday, July 29

Lonnie Holley does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

--

Thursday, July 30

The Beths do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Lucius wrap up "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, debuting new music tonight. Tickets are on sale now.

Code Orange are streaming a full band performance from The Theatre Factory in Philadelphia on Twitch.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Friday, July 31

War on Women, Geoff Rickly and more perform on the virtual EXF Records 20th Anniversary Bash on Facebook.

Diet Cig are livestreaming a performance at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Mavis Staples' 80th birthday batch, which was taped in May of 2019 in LA, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter, and Phoebe Bridgers, streams at 8:30 PM ET; tickets go on sale 7/14 at 10 AM ET.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Saturday, August 1

Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Robert Ellis, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, and Courtney Marie Andrews perform to support Newport Festivals Foundation at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Greg Dulli is performing from Gold Diggers in Los Angeles at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Sunday, August 2

New concert documentary Our Voices Together, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Roger Waters with Lucius, Jason Isbell and more, streams at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, wrapping up today, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Tuesday, August 4

Phoebe Bridgers does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

--

Sunday, August 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlíð Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and Bergur Þórisson on organ, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biophilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform on Dice.fm at 4 PM ET.

--

Monday, August 10

Jenny Hval's December 17 show at National Sawdust will stream on Live@NationalSawdust.

--

Thursday, August 13

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 14

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, August 15

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with strings from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 23

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, the Viibra flute septet, Katie Buckley on harp, and Jonas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

--

Friday, September 11

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Browse our livestream tag for more.