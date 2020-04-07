Today’s livestreams (Phish, Julien Baker, The Beths, Wild Nothing, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 4/7 at 4:18 PM

Phish at Madison Square Garden in 2019 (more by David Andrako)

With no shows happening, a lot of artists are livestreaming performances from safely isolated locations that you can watch in a safely isolated location like your home.

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Tuesday, 4/7):

Rough Trade's weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET. Today Mystery Jets perform.

La Blogotheque's Stay Away Shows, every day at 1 PM ET on Instagram. Today Taylor Rice of Local Natives performs.

Watch King Krule's performance on Jehnny Beth's show ECHOES with Jehnny Beth at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Miley Cyrus is bringing "Bright Minded" to Instagram at 2:30 PM ET Monday-Friday; "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!"

Thin Lips, Gladie, Mirah and more on Instagram starting at 2:30 PM ET.

Advance Base at 3 PM ET on YouTube.

Wild Nothing is "playing records from my collection, pulling out some Wild Nothing demos and old radio sessions from time to time and taking questions and occasionally requests in the chat" on Twitch at 3 PM ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Honey Harper will play two songs via Youtube and Instagram at 3 PM daily.

Charli XCX is doing a "self-isolation Instagram livestream" every afternoon at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Members of classic Britpop bands are hosting interactive online listening parties. Tonight they'll discuss Field Music's Making A New World at 4 PM ET and The Cribs' Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever at 5 PM ET.

Andrew Bird is performing "Capital Crimes" at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

The Beths at 5 PM ET on YouTube and Instagram.

Peel Dream Magazine at 5 PM ET on Instagram.

Christine and the Queens is doing something on Instagram every day at 5 PM ET, "guests and weird concepts included."

Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs at 5:20 PM ET on Instagram, every day.

Downtown Boys on Instagram at 5:30 PM ET, every day.

Amanda Shires is livestreaming "most days" at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

World Cafe and Royal Mountain's new series World Tour streams every night at 7 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight Ducks Unlimited and Say Sue Me perform.

The Met is hosting “Nightly Met Opera Streams” every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day. Yesterday was Verdi’s Aida and today it's Puccini's La Fanciulla del West.

Baby's All Right's Baby TV continues tonight at 8 PM ET with Malkam. More info and tickets here.

Saint Vitus' interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight's is with Tom Sheehan of Indecision.

Josh Ritter at 8 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube.



Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 PM ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.⠀

Levi's will "bring you live performances from some of your favorite artists" every weekday at 8:01 PM ET on Instagram.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series." Tonight they'll be showing their July 25, 2017 show at Madison Square Garden, which was the fourth of their 13-show "Baker's Dozen" run that year. MSG are sharing their "favorite memories" of the run on Twitter all day today, too, including one embedded below.

Elephant Stone's weekly livestream "Sacred Sounds Sessions" continues today at 9 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Isol-Aid's "Lunch without Borders," starting at 9:30 PM ET on Instagram, with Julien Baker, Shura, Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir (Of Monsters and Men), Gordi, Asgeir, George Alice, Katie Dey, and Overcoats.

Diplo is doing livestreamed DJ sets five nights a week on YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram, including "A Very Lazer Sunday" on Sundays at 7 PM ET, "Ronatronix" on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET, "The Thomas Wesley Show" on Thursdays at 10 PM ET, Corona Sabbath Friays" on Fridays at 10 PM ET, and "Coronight Fever" on Saturdays at 11 PM ET.

Jeff Tweedy livestreams "The Tweedy Show" at 10:00 PM ET on Instagram most nights.

The Roots are sharing stuff on YouTube all week.

Neil Finn is streaming live audio "most afternoons" via Fangradio. Times may vary.

Rufus Wainwright is performing a song a day, streaming on Facebook; times vary.

DJ D-Nice has been throwing "Homeschool Club Quarantine" Dance Parties on Instagram regularly.

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, Billie Joe Armstrong, Baroness, Bon Iver, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey, Ben Gibbard, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Code Orange.

The Pauses have a new "Quarantunes" series of full-band-in-isolation performances, and so far they've done Dinosaur Jr and Harvey Danger covers.

Watch yesterday's Metallica stream:

And yesterday's The National stream:

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Wednesday, April 8

Bruce Springsteen is DJing on SiriusXM, which is free to try through May 15, at 10 AM ET.

Pickathon is broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days, starting today with Drive-By Truckers at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

M. Ward is doing a livestream release show at 2 PM ET via NPR Music Live Sessions.

Rolling Stone releases new episodes of their video series "In My Room" on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast is hosting a quarantine radio show, Bethline, on Wednesdays at on YouTube.

William Tyler at 7 PM ET on Facebook and Instagram.

Pedro the Lion's David Bazan at 7 PM ET on Twitch and DavidBazan.com.

Matt Costa's weekly livestream series "Hilltop Hymns" continues at Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on Facebook and Instagram.

The Frights at 10 PM ET on Instagram, performing You Are Going to Hate This.

Julian Koster of The Music Tapes, Neutral Milk Hotel and The Elephant 6 Collective, is bringing a "show of songs, stories, and games from The Orbiting Human Circus and The Music Tapes and more" to YouTube at 10:30 PM ET.

Sondre Lerche is streaming home shows every Wednesday on Facebook, time TBA.

Thursday, April 9

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Ex Hex at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Quentin Sauve of Birds in a Row is doing a live set at 3 PM ET on Deathwish's Instagram. He shared a quarantine playlist with us recently, too.

Dolly Parton's weekly livestream series "Goodnight with Dolly" continues at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah is livestreaming on Instagram every Thursday at 8 PM ET.

Ben Gibbard's daily livestreams are over, but he'll now do them once a week on Thursdays at 9 PM ET. More info and video of Sunday's all-covers set here.

Friday, April 10

The late Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze are doing a continual live stream of their album (featuring finished versions of songs recorded with Chester in the '90s) from 7 AM to 1 AM ET.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Tyler Childers at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Kvelertak brings Live From Your Living Room, a livestreamed show and Q&A, to Vierlive at 3 PM ET.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert premieres on YouTube at 3 PM ET.

Low on Instagram at 4 PM ET, every Friday.

Jehnny Beth of Savages is reading from her new book of erotic short stories, Crimes Against Love Manifesto (C.A.L.M.), every Friday at 4 PM ET on Instagram.

Donita Sparks of L7 hosts "The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks" on Fridays at 6 PM ET weekly on YouTube.

Nap Eyes are playing Dungeons & Dragons every Friday at 6 PM ET on Twitch.

Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum at 7 PM ET on East Coast Events.



Jessie Reyez at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic's #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Big Freedia on Fridays at 9 PM ET on Facebook.

Frankie Cosmos at 9 PM ET on Instagram, every Friday in April.

Jimmy Eat World will be streaming "a short acoustic (electric?) session every Friday" on Facebook.

Saturday, April 11

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Charles Bradley at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Sennheiser is livestreaming performances on Instagram, including Claud at 4 PM ET.

Angel Olsen is livingstream a concert at 6 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Nether Meant, with American Football, Anamanaguchi, Baths, Bean Boy & Folie, Drive45, Hana, Iglooghost & Kai Whiston & BABii, Lewis Grant, Meishi Smile, Nebita & Atura, onlytom, Planet 1999, Robin & Murder Club, Six Impala, Skylar Spence, WAVEDASH, and Y2K & Sleepycatt on Minecraft and Twitch at 6 PM ET.

The People Supporting Artists telethon airs at 7 PM ET on their site, with Rosanne Cash, John Oates, Keb Mo, Los Lobos, Shovels & Rope, Soccer Mommy, Jonathan Wilson, Hayes Carll, The Lone Below, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jay Buchanan, Molly Tuttle, JD McPherson, Langhorne Slim, Nicole Atkins, Ron Pope, Kelsey Waldon, Andrew Combs, Jamie Kent, Michaela Anne, Brian Wright & Sally Jaye, Blackfoot Gypsies, and more.

The Frights at 7 PM ET on Instagram, performing their self-titled album.

Kim Petras at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic's #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Noisey Night In with Margo Price, Open Mike Eagle, Brian Fallon, Beabadoobee, Nothing, Twin Peaks, Black Lips, Anna Burch, Diet Cig, and more TBA, time TBA on YouTube.

Sunday, April 12

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Tank and the Bangas at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Princess Nokia at 9 PM ET on Instagram, part of NYX Cosmetic's #EpicTogether Virtual Music Festival.

Monday, April 13

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with Damien Jurado at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Metronomy's Joe Mount brings "Metronomy TV" to Instagram every Monday at 2 PM ET, with "special guests, live performances, Q&As, language learning, darts tournaments, ‘Thought of The Week’, cooking classes with Monty’s Deli head chef, life drawing and more."

H.E.R. continues "Girls With Guitars," a performance and conversation series, at 8 PM ET on Instagram on Mondays.

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

Reverend Vince and the Love Choir every Monday at 9 PM ET on Instagram.

The National are hosting an "exciting communal event," where they "share content from our vaults including classic live sets, and/or some unseen or rarely seen footage to pass the time at home," every Monday.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is releasing "a cover song every week until we’re let back out into the world" on YouTube on Mondays.

Tuesday, April 14

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with People Under the Stairs at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Wednesday, April 15

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults for 60 days with DakhaBrakha at 1 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube.

Thursday, April 16

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Jade Bird, Langhorne Slim, Alex the Astronaut and more playing Sound Mind's "Closer in Crisis" benefit concert on 8 PM ET on < a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8sa4D-Wnymz-w7uVbjfzA">YouTube.

Friday, April 17

Nadia Reid is doing a concert on Zoom at 6 AM ET, and tickets are on sale.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's new concert film Chunky Shrapnel premieres via livestream at 6 PM ET, and you can preorder now.

Midwife celebrates the release of their new album Forever with a livestream release show on Facebook at 7 PM ET.

Saturday, April 25

Minecraft Virtual Festival "Block by Blockwest" streams in the game (and on the festival website) at 3 PM ET, with sets from Pussy Riot, Citizen, Magdalena Bay, Nothing, Nowhere., Hunny, Fever 333, Oliver Francis, Billy Lemos, Cowgirl Clue, The Wrecks, Courier Club, Phil Good, Dana Dentata, Argonaut & Wasp, The Polar Boys, Mood Killer, Deal Casino, Kaonashi, Heart Attack Man, Los Shadows, Dangerboy, Cannibal Kids, Rubber, and Skin Mag.

Browse our livestream tag for more.