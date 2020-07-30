Today’s livestreams (Porno for Pyros reunion, Paul McCartney, LCD Soundsystem, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Thursday, 7/30):

Stuart Murdoch of Belle & Sebastian continues his weekly meditation livestream series at 8:30 AM ET on Facebook.

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2. Today features sets and interviews from Nervus and Cultdreams.

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET. Today Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield talks about 'My Life in 20 Pieces of Vinyl'.

MoMA PS1 and The Creative Independent's Room Tone streaming series continues at 2:30 PM ET on Instagram with a discussion with Angel Deradoorian.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Art Of Noise's (Who's Afraid Of) The Art Of Noise? at 3 PM ET.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with Cloud Nothings.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, starting at 6 PM ET on YouTube, featuring archival sets from Alabama Shakes, Run the Jewels, Cypress Hill, Paul McCartney, Brockhampton, LCD Soundsystem and more, plus new sets from Porno for Pyros, Joshua Homme, H.E.R., Tom Morello and more.

Perfume Genius talks to Jeremy O. Harris at 5 PM ET on Talkhouse's Instagram.

Brendan Benson's weekly "Off the Road with Brendan Benson" series streams at 5:20 PM ET on YouTube. This week is an all-requests show.

The Beths do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Code Orange are streaming a full band, MTV Unplugged-style performance from The Theatre Factory in Philadelphia, preceded by a "Mudbangers Ball" pre-show hosted by '90s Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman. The pre-show starts at 7 PM ET and Code Orange go on at 8. Watch it on Twitch.

The Fest's weekly Fest At Home series continues at 7 PM ET on Facebook. Tonight The Lawrence Arms perform songs from their new album Skeleton Coast.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Walter Schreifels of Quicksand and Gorilla Biscuits.

Lucius wrap up "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, debuting new music tonight with special guest Courtney Barnett. Tickets are on sale now.

Cameron Esposito does "Live from Home" standup at 9 PM ET on Zoom; RSVP for the link.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Friday, July 31

Newport Folk Festival is streaming audio archives starting at 11 AM ET on Newport Folk Revival Radio, WFUV, MVY Radio, and WEXT. Today they'll stream various fan favorite artists from 1965-2018, Courtney Barnett, "Under the Covers," a surprise set, various blues artists from 1959-2018, Jack White, Roger Waters with My Morning Jacket and Lucius, and Dolly Parton with The Highwomen.

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Strand of Oaks, Dave Hause, Sweet Spirit, The Pretenders and more.

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET. Today Pins perform.

War on Women, Geoff Rickly and more perform on the virtual EXF Records 20th Anniversary Bash at 5 PM ET on Facebook.

City Winery's final Varick St. show from 7/31/2019, featuring Joan Osborne, Lee Ranaldo, Robyn Hitchcock, Joseph Arthur, Jill Sobule, Teddy Thompson, Rhett Miller, Jill Hennessy and more, streams at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Diet Cig are livestreaming a performance at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Stone Temple Pilots (with current vocalist Jeff Gutt) perform their 1992 debut album Core at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Bob Nanna does a set of "Riot Fest covers" and live trivia at 8 PM ET on Riot Fest's Facebook.

Saint Vitus Bar's interview series continues tonight at 8 PM ET on Instagram. Tonight they talk to Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats.

Mavis Staples' 80th birthday bash, which was taped in May of 2019 in LA, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter, and Phoebe Bridgers, streams at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead perform at 9 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to venues they were scheduled to play in 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Saturday, August 1

Newport Folk Festival is streaming audio archives starting at 11 AM ET on Newport Folk Revival Radio, WFUV, MVY Radio, and WEXT. Today they'll stream various fan favorite artists from 2010-2019, a Bill Withers tribute, various bluegrass artists from 1959-2019, cosmic American revue "Beneath the Sacred Mountain," Wilco, John Prine, and "A Change is Gonna Come."

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com through August 2, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Charles Bradley, Valerie June, The War & Treaty, and more.

The Slackers celebrate the reissue of Live at Ernesto's with The Pietasters, The Bar Stool Preachers, Catbite, and DJ Boss Harmony at 4 PM ET on livefrom.events; tickets are on sale now.

Gengahr performs on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 4 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Robert Ellis, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, and Courtney Marie Andrews perform to support Newport Festivals Foundation at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Greg Dulli is performing from Gold Diggers in Los Angeles at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Sunday, August 2

Newport Folk Festival is streaming audio archives starting at 11 AM ET on Newport Folk Revival Radio, WFUV, MVY Radio, and WEXT. Today they'll stream various artists from 1961-2019, Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Our Native Daughters, Middle Brother, Fleet Foxes, Beck, "Speak Out," and "If I Had a Song."

Big Scary Monster's Virtual Pop-up streams starting at 11 AM ET on bsmrocks.com, wrapping up today, featuring sets and interviews from Kevin Devine, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Illuminati Hotties, Vinnie Caruana, Chris Farren, Into It. Over It., Nervus, Proper., and more.

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Titus Andronicus, Pixies, Dr. Dog, Ron Gallo, Hurry, and Sheer Mag.

Shakey Graves performs at Enchanted Springs Ranch at 8 PM ET. The streaming link will be available on linktr.ee.

New concert documentary Our Voices Together, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Roger Waters with Lucius, Jason Isbell and more, streams at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, wrapping up today, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

--

Monday, August 3

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Nada Surf, Waxahatchee, Hop Along, Best Coast, Manchester Orchestra and more.

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

--

Tuesday, August 4

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Jen Cloher, Richard Thompson, Joseph Arthur, Nathaniel Rateliff, David Gray and more.

Phoebe Bridgers does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

John Waters appears in conversation with Jim Jarmusch at 7:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Ohmme perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Kimbra performs on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, August 5

Week three of Milk! Records' Winter Residency begins streaming at 6 AM ET, with sets from three "mystery artists," who could be Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine & The Finks, Alice Skye, Celeste Potter or Nat Vazer. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with First Aid Kit, The Cactus Blossoms, I'm With Her, and more.

Max Bloom of Yuck performs on noonchorus.com at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Cameron Wisch and Sondra Sun-Odeon perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, followed by "Detoxifying Masculinity: A Conversation with Ross Victory and Cameron Wisch;" tickets are on sale now.

"Voices for Choice" streams at 8 PM ET on Nugs.tv, with Amanda Shires, Becca Mancari, Eric Slick, Katie Pruitt, Liza Anne and more.

--

Thursday, August 6

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with John Doe, Benjamin Booker, Marcus King Band and more.

R.E.M. stream their 1999 headlining set at Glastonbury on YouTube for 72 hours, starting at 3 PM ET.

Ride streams a show from London at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz face off in a Verzuz battle at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

--

Friday, August 7

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Ben Harper, Black Lips, Caroline Rose and more.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead perform at 3 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to venues they were scheduled to play in 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Clutch perform "Live from the Doom Saloon Volume II" at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, August 8

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Kacey Musgraves, Amy Ray, Sunflower Bean, Grace Potter and more.

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 3 PM ET on Twitch.

Anti-Flag are streaming their Vainstream 2016 set and doing a live chat at 6 PM ET on veeps.com, and tickets are on sale now. They write:

We honestly had such a fantastic time reconnecting with everyone during the 'Quarantine Sucks, Let's Party! Virtual Tour''that we jumped at this opportunity to do something similar again. For the first time ever, our Vainstream 2016 set will be streaming via Veeps.com. We will be hanging out in the chat and greatly look forward to the camaraderie, empathy, and kindness we all gain from punk rock and the scene around it. See you in the virtual pit!

--

Sunday, August 9

Virtual Musikfest streams on NPR at 12 PM ET with Dhani Harrison, Ray LaMontagne, Suzanne Vega, Brandi Carlile, Josh Ritter, and members of The Black Crowes.

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlíð Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and Bergur Þórisson on organ, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biophilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me discuss Colors at 2 PM ET on Twitch.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform on Dice.fm at 4 PM ET.

Voivod are playing a live in-studio set at 4 PM ET. "Why Aug 9?" they write. "It’s Denis 'Snake' Belanger’s birthday and he wanted to party safely with all his friends and fans from around the globe since VOIVOD touring the planet has been grounded by the Pandemic." Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, August 10

Jenny Hval's December 17 show at National Sawdust will stream on Live@NationalSawdust.

--

Tuesday, August 11

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah performs songs from You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, August 13

Lucinda Williams does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 14

"Vote Ready Live" streams at 7 PM ET, with sets from The War on Drugs, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear of Grizzly Bear, Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton of TV On The Radio, Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, and more. Get a free ticket by checking your voter registration status.

Vile Creatures perform a "choose your own adventure" virtual show at 7 PM ET on gloryglorylive.com.

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead perform at 9 PM ET, and they're donating 20% of ticket sales to venues they were scheduled to play in 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Best Coast perform Crazy For You with special guests Hayley Williams of Paramore, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, and more, at 9 PM ET on Seated. Tickets are on sale now.

Tigers Jaw does a full-band, career-spanning livestream set at 9 PM ET to help launch Will Yip's new streaming series Live At Studio 4. Gladie open and tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, August 15

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with strings from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, August 23

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, the Viibra flute septet, Katie Buckley on harp, and Jonas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, August 24

Dogleg perform on Audiotree.tv at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, August 25

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Mirah performs songs from Advisory Committee at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, August 28

Angel Olsen's third Cosmic Stream is a release show for her new album, and happens at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

--

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

--

Sunday, September 6

Say Hi kicks off a "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 8

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 9

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 13

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 14

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 15

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 17

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 18

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 19

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 24

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 25

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 26

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, September 27

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 28

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 2

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, October 5

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

