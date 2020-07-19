Today’s livestreams (R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, Ziggy Marley, La Luz, Zola Jesus, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Sunday, 7/19):

Zola Jesus appears in conversation on Renee Ruin's Instagram at 12 AM ET.

Haiku Hands perform at 1 AM ET on Mad Decent's Twitch and their own Facebook for their World Wide Warhouse Party Live Stream.

Ziggy Marley pays tribute to Bob Marley at 12 PM ET on YouTube.

R.E.M. are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their 1999 concerts at Stirling Castle in Scotland by airing the resulting documentary A Stirling Performance on YouTube starting at 1 PM ET, and running through Tuesday.

Yo La Tengo play their second "We Have Amnesia Live" set at 1 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss David Bowie's Young Americans at 3 PM ET, The Waterboys' This Is The Sea at 4 PM ET and The The's Soul Mining at 5 PM ET.

Pickathon continues broadcasting a concert a day from their vaults at 4 PM ET, and you can watch on BrooklynVegan's Facebook. They're taking donations for MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund, and today's set is with La Luz.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and Theh 1975, and Code Orange.

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Monday, July 20

Rough Trade's daily Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions, continues at 1 PM ET. Today The Magnetic Fields perform.

Metallica are streaming previous concerts at 8 PM ET on Monday nights on YouTube.

Tuesday, July 21

Jarvis Cocker's new project JARV IS... streams Beyond the Pale: Live from the Centre of the Earth starting at 3 PM ET on YouTube.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Circuit des Yeux performs at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Wednesday, July 22

Jeff Rosenstock performs on Pitchfork's Instagram at 5 PM ET.

A set from H.C. McEntire streams at 7 PM ET on Duke Performance's YouTube.

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion plays songs from home on Wednesdays at 7 PM ET on davidbazan.com.

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) streams previous Bob Weir and Wolf Bros performances in his weekly "Weir Wednesdays" series at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Snoop Dogg and DMX face off in a Verzuz battle on Instagram.

Thursday, July 23

MoMA PS1's Room Tone series continues at 3 PM ET on The Creative Independent's Instagram, and they'll be visiting Helado Negro's studio.

Tyondai Braxton performs on nationalsawdust.org at 6 PM ET.

Diamanda Galás premieres an audio-visual installation -- for natural and processed voices, other natural sounds, and grand piano, and accompanied by visual projections -- as part of SO⅃ OS, Fridman Gallery's ongoing online series of concerts from the empty gallery. 8 PM ET on fridmanlive.com.

Lucius continue "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, performing Songs from the Bromley House. Tickets are on sale now.

Nick Cave recorded a solo performance at London's Alexandra Palace in June, and it premieres at 10 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Thao and the Get Down Stay Down perform on Asian Art Museum's streaming series at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Virtual fest Spirit World streams on IMVU's Twitch through Saturday, and today's lineup features Cakes Da Killa, CATNAPP, Deli Girls and more.

Friday, July 24

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Virtual fest Spirit World streams on IMVU's Twitch through Saturday, and today's lineup features Pussy Riot, Sonniku, Lyra Pramuk, and more.

Saturday, July 25

Gordi performs a set at Sydney Opera House's Joan Sutherland Theater at 6 AM ET on sydneyoperahouse.com.

Puddles Pity Party's livestream series continues at 5:30 PM ET on veeps.com.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook, featuring Common, Angelique Kidjo, Lila Downs, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, Kes, Junglepussy, Buscabulla, Madison McFerrin, and a DJ set from Questlove.

Andrew Bird performs from Los Angeles' Old Style Guitar Shop at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Dead & Company's "One More Saturday Night" archival stream series continues at 8 PM ET on nugs.tv

Virtual fest Spirit World wraps up on IMVU's Twitch today, with Yves Tumor, Hannah Diamond, Spirit Twin and more.

Sunday, July 26

Alex Henry Foster & the long shadows do a direct-to-vinyl performance at 10 AM ET on BrooklynVegan's Facebook.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is holding a two-day livestream event, Live Everywhere, at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook, featuring Common, Angelique Kidjo, Lila Downs, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, Kes, Junglepussy, Buscabulla, Madison McFerrin, and a DJ set from Questlove.

Wednesday, July 29

Lonnie Holley does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Fenne Lily performs on SummerStage's Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Thursday, July 30

The Beths do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Lucius wrap up "Turning it Around," their "four-week Community-Rebuilding Concert Series Supporting Los Angeles small businesses affected by COVID-19," at 9 PM ET, debuting new music tonight. Tickets are on sale now.

Code Orange are streaming a full band performance from The Theatre Factory in Philadelphia on Twitch.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

Friday, July 31

War on Women, Geoff Rickly and more perform on the virtual EXF Records 20th Anniversary Bash on Facebook.

Diet Cig are livestreaming a performance at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Mavis Staples' 80th birthday batch, which was taped in May of 2019 in LA, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter, and Phoebe Bridgers, streams at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

Saturday, August 1

The Slackers celebrate the reissue of Live at Ernesto's with The Pietasters, The Bar Stool Preachers, Catbite, and DJ Boss Harmony at 4 PM ET on livefrom.events; tickets are on sale now.

Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Robert Ellis, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, and Courtney Marie Andrews perform to support Newport Festivals Foundation at 8:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Greg Dulli is performing from Gold Diggers in Los Angeles at 3 PM ET and 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, streaming through Sunday, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

Sunday, August 2

New concert documentary Our Voices Together, featuring Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Roger Waters with Lucius, Jason Isbell and more, streams at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Lollapalooza is holding a virtual edition, wrapping up today, with "performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."

Tuesday, August 4

Phoebe Bridgers does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Friday, August 7

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 8 PM ET on Twitch.

Saturday, August 8

Between the Buried and Me perform Colors in full at 3 PM ET on Twitch.

Sunday, August 9

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlíð Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and Bergur Þórisson on organ, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biophilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Between the Buried and Me discuss Colors at 2 PM ET on Twitch.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform on Dice.fm at 4 PM ET.

Monday, August 10

Jenny Hval's December 17 show at National Sawdust will stream on Live@NationalSawdust.

Tuesday, August 11

Bully does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Thursday, August 13

Lucinda Williams does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, August 14

Vile Creatures perform a "choose your own adventure" virtual show at 7 PM ET on gloryglorylive.com.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Saturday, August 15

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with strings from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Billy Bragg, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Richard Thompson, Molly Tuttle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Adia Victoria, Amythyst Kiah and more perform at the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, August 23

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, the Viibra flute septet, Katie Buckley on harp, and Jonas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, August 25

Bill Callahan does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Saturday, August 29

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 1 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first is at 4 PM ET (tickets), the second is at 6:45 PM ET (tickets), and the third is tomorrow.

Sunday, August 30

IDLES are doing three livestreams from an iconic studio: the first two were yesterady, and the third is at 7 AM ET (tickets).

Friday, September 11

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, October 2

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

