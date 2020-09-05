Today’s Livestreams (The Who, Hot Chip, Frances Quinlan, Questlove, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Saturday, 9/5):

Lightning 100's Live on my Green FM Music Festival streams previous performances and new sets from Rhett Miller, Kathleen Edwards, Courtney Marie Andrews, Nicole Atkins, Songhoy Blues, Norah Jones, The Head & The Heart, Michael Kiwanuka, Beck, My Morning Jacket, Metallica, Muse, and more, starting at 7 AM ET.

MoMA PS1 is streaming a virtual Warm Up on moma.org at 12 PM ET, with Oscar Nñ + Adam R, J.I., Chucky73, Dglo73, Fetti031, YoungKilla73, Stonie Blue, DJ Chill, Jo Vill, AceMoMA, Eartheater, Sazón Department (with Diego Hauz, Sebastián Maria, Magnolia Polaris, and Probabablyourdaddy), KeiyaA, Barbie Bertisch, Analog Soul, and Disco Tehran.

Made in America is streaming previous sets through Monday on Tidal, starting at 12 PM ET each day.

The Who's "Together @ Home" series continues at 1 PM ET on YouTube with footage from their 2006 show in Locarno, Switzerland.

Homestate's Margarita Showdown streams at 5 PM ET with Spoon, Chicano Batman, Questlove, Local Natives, Angela Muñoz, Fred Armisen and more.

Death Cab for Cutie host a broadcast of Directions: The Plans Video Album at 5 PM ET on YouTube.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss Dusk at 5 PM ET

Frances Quinlan of Hop Along celebrates the 15th anniversary of freshman year with a livestream performance at 6 PM ET on Instagram.

Sheer Terror does a "Live Premiere Session" from Bowery Electric at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Alex Skolnick Trio streams a show at 7 PM ET on Facebook.

Death Valley Girls stream a Levitation Session at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Phish stream three nights of archival shows from Dick's Shorting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO over Labor Day Weekend, at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com. Tonight they stream their 9/1/2012 show.

Hot Chip play "a one-off gig with festival production and a live audience. Broadcast globally" at 10 PM ET on streamland.co.uk. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, September 6

Lightning 100's Live on my Green FM Music Festival streams previous performances and new sets from Langhorne Slim, Sarah Jarosz, Waxahatchee, U.S. Girls, Band of Horses, Phoebe Bridgers, The Black Keys, Bully, Margo Price, Josh Ritter, and more, starting at 7 AM ET.

Made in America is streaming previous sets through Monday on Tidal, starting at 12 PM ET each day.

"In The Garden of Streaming," the virtual edition of End of the Road Festival, streams at 12:30 PM ET on eotr.behindthenotes.tv, with Squid, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, The Golden Dregs, and Modern Woman.

Porridge Radio perform on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 5 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Gary Clark Jr. performs on The Surf Lodge and Governors Ball's Endless Summer stream at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube and Twitch.

Phish stream three nights of archival shows from Dick's Shorting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO over Labor Day Weekend, at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com. Tonight they stream their 9/6/2015 show.

GWAR's livestream series "Undead Live" continues at 9 PM ET on YouTube.

Say Hi kicks off a "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Shiner perform from Lemonade Park at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Robyn (her 6/29/2014 set) and Blondie (their 7/9/2017 set).

--

Monday, September 7

Lightning 100's Live on my Green FM Music Festival streams previous performances and new sets from Adia Victoria, Perfume Genius, Sheryl Crow, Foals, The National, Future Islands, and more, starting at 7 AM ET.

The Detroit Jazz Festival streams on Instagram and Facebook starting at 11:25 AM ET, with Robert Glasper and more.

Made in America is streaming previous sets through Monday on Tidal, starting at 12 PM ET each day.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 8

Sudan Archives, Rema, and Patoranking perform on Amazon Music's Twitch at 7 PM ET, as part of Summerstage's Anywhere streaming series.

Max Bemis of Say Anything does an acoustic performance of ...Is A Real Boy at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on BrooklynVegan presale with the password MaxBV.

Mirah performs songs from C'Mon Miracle at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com; tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 9

Margo Price performs at an empty Brooklyn Bowl Nashville at 8 PM ET on fans.com, and tickets are on sale now.

Dave Matthews Band are streaming previous shows on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on dmbdrivein.com.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Oh Me Oh My, Rejoicing in the Hands, and Niño Rojo.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, September 10

MoMA PS1 and The Creative Independent's Room Tone streaming series continues at 3 PM ET on Instagram.

Dehd does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube.

Alanis Morissette gives an opening keynote conversation at the virtual 2020 Pop Conference at 6 PM ET on NPR Music's YouTube.

Jesse Malin's livestream series "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" continues at 7 PM ET on Veeps.

Baroness perform their 2019 album Gold & Grey in full from Long Island City’s Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery at 8 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Swamp Dogg plays a Pioneer Works Broadcast at 8 PM ET; RSVP to watch.

Margo Price performs at an empty Brooklyn Bowl Nashville at 8 PM ET on fans.com, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Harlem River at 9 PM ET.

Lavender Country performs on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah perform on Twitch every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

John Vanderslice and Tierney Tough of The Pauses perform at 10 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, as part of Noise Pop's No Place Like Home benefit series.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, September 11

Low perform on Instagram at 4 PM ET every Friday.

Amanda Shires' streaming series is back on YouTube on Fridays at 6 PM ET.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Chris Farren, Nova One, Field Mouse and Worriers.

Lucero are streaming the "Family Block Party" over two nights from Minglewood Hall, at 9 PM ET on veeps.com. Special guests Laura Jane Grace, Esme Patterson, L.A. Edwards and Jade Jackson are set to appear, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

--

Saturday, September 12

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Hamilton Leithauser streams a set from Woodstock's Levon Helm Studios at 8 PM ET on seated.com, and tickets are on sale now.

Lucero are streaming the "Family Block Party" over two nights from Minglewood Hall, at 9 PM ET on veeps.com. Special guests Laura Jane Grace, Esme Patterson, L.A. Edwards and Jade Jackson are set to appear, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does a musical variety show, where he and guests perform his Mess of Happiness solo album, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rolling Loud is streaming a virtual festival, Loud Stream, on Twitch; stay tuned for more details.

--

Sunday, September 13

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Rodrigo y Gabriela (their 7/14/2013 set) and DeVotchKa (their 7/14/2013 set).

Rolling Loud is streaming a virtual festival, Loud Stream, on Twitch; stay tuned for more details.

--

Monday, September 14

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 15

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 16

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 2 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Marco Benevento is streaming a solo piano performance on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Cripple Crow, and Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with "Betamax Guillotine" on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, September 17

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Still Life at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, September 18

Lamb of God perform their new self-titled album in full at 5 PM ET, with Bleed From Within opening. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Cold Waves is streaming a virtual edition through Sunday on Twitch, starting at 8 PM ET each night, with Meat Beat Manifesto, The Young Gods, Chris Connelly, Ash Code, Severed Heads and more.

The first part of Sheryl Crow's "Songs From the Big Green Barn," the "Outside," electric show, airs at 9 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, September 19

The second part of Sheryl Crow's "Songs From the Big Green Barn," the "Inside," acoustic show, airs at 1 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Perfume Genius, backed by a six-piece band and string quartet, performs live from LA's The Palace Theater at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

NOFX play 1992's White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean in full at 5 PM ET on NoCap, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Cold Waves is streaming a virtual edition through Sunday on Twitch, starting at 8 PM ET each night, with Meat Beat Manifesto, The Young Gods, Chris Connelly, Ash Code, Severed Heads and more.

--

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Cold Waves is streaming a virtual edition through today on Twitch, starting at 8 PM ET each night, with Meat Beat Manifesto, The Young Gods, Chris Connelly, Ash Code, Severed Heads and more.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Cibo Matto (their 6/26/2011 set) and St. Vincent (her 8/30/2015 set).

--

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rachel Browne of Field Mouse and Photo Ops perform on a Nine Mile Touring showcase on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from What Will We Be and Mala.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

--

Thursday, September 24

Sylvan Esso do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Philly Music Fest streams on their site at 7 PM ET, with The Districts, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Singing Saw at 9 PM ET.

Courtney Marie Andrews is sharing an intimate performance of her new album, Old Flowers, at 9 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Kelly Hogan performs on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Sondre Lerche streams "Solo Patience: Live in Lofoten" at 9:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down performs at 10 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, as part of Noise Pop's No Place Like Home benefit series.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Friday, September 25

Lamb of God perform 2004's Ashes of the Wake in full at 5 PM ET, with Whitechapel opening. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Philly Music Fest streams on their site at 7 PM ET, with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Langhorne Slim, and more.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Baby Grill, gobbinjr, and Oceanator.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Saturday, September 26

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Farm Aid celebrates its 35th anniversary at 8 PM ET on YouTube, AXS TV, and fans.com, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Valerie June, the War and Treaty, Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Particle Kid, and Kelsey Waldon.

Osees' full band Levitation Session show streams at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through today with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Sunday, September 27

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Little Dragon (their 6/17/2018 set) and Jimmy Cliff (his 7/25/2010 set).

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through today. The digital program is still to be announced.

--

Monday, September 28

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji streams "Sun Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Ape in Pink Marble and Ma.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Johanna Warren performs at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays City Music at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, October 2

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Flying Lotus (his 6/17/2018 set) and Santigold (her 6/21/2009 set).

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Monday, October 5

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Oh My God at 9 PM ET.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Saturday, October 10

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, October 11

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Sigur Ros (their 9/24/2016 set) and Toro y Moi (his 6/16/2019 set).

--

Wednesday, October 14

Laraaji streams "Moon Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 15

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Sundowner at 9 PM ET.

--

Wednesday, October 28

Laraaji streams "Through Luminous Eyes" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

