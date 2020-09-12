Today’s Livestreams (The Who, My Morning Jacket, Sleaford Mods, more)

NOTE: We post the newest livestreams in a new post every day. Make sure you're reading the newest edition of our roundup - check the livestream tag HERE for the latest.

LAST UPDATED: 9/12 at 12:01 AM ET

HERE ARE TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS (Saturday, 9/12):

Isol-Aid streams starting at 9:30 AM ET on isolaidfestival.com, with Wax Chattels, Purple Pilgrims, and more.

Capitol Theatre celebrate their eighth anniversary on fans.com at 1 PM ET, with live sets, archival performances, and messages from Bob Weir ft. Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, and Bobby Keys; David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band; Foreigner; Hot Tuna; Joe Russo's Almost Dead; Mac DeMarco; My Morning Jacket; Phil Lesh & Friends ft. Adam MacDougall; Joan Osborne; Joe Russo; Portugal. The Man; Robert Plant & The Sensational Shape Shifters; Trey Anastasio Band; and more.

The Who's "Together @ Home" series continues at 1 PM ET on YouTube with more footage from their 2006 show in Locarno, Switzerland.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is presenting daily Twitter listening parties for classic (and sometimes new) indie and alternative albums, with commentary from the artists who made them. Today they'll discuss The Smiths' The Queen is Dead at 4 PM ET.

A.G. Cook's virtual festival Appleville streams at 5 PM ET, with 100 Gecs, Amnesia Scanner, Charli XCX, Clairo, Dorian Electra, Hannah Diamond, Kero Kero Bonito, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Rolling Loud's virtual festival "Loud Stream" streams at 5 PM ET on Twitch, featuring Swae Lee, Ski Mask the Slump God, Polo G, NLE Choppa, Lil Skies, Pouya, Lil Keed, Smokepurpp, Fat Nick, Duke Deuce, Maliibu Miitch and more over its two days.

Sleaford Mods celebrate the release of All That Glue with a livestreamed performance from London's 100 Club at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Hamilton Leithauser streams a set from Woodstock's Levon Helm Studios at 8 PM ET on seated.com, and tickets are on sale now.

A group of all-star drummers, including Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Rick Allen (Def Leppard), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Ray Luzier (Korn), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Carmine Appice, Mike Portnoy, Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson), and more, come together to pay tribute to Rush's Neil Peart at 8 PM ET on fite.tv. Tickets to watch are on sale.

Jorma Kaukonen performs live from Fur Peace Ranch at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

Lucero are streaming the "Family Block Party" over two nights from Minglewood Hall, at 9 PM ET on veeps.com. Special guests Esme Patterson and L.A. Edwards are set to appear, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does a musical variety show, where he and guests perform his Mess of Happiness solo album, at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jeff Tweedy's livestream series "The Tweedy Show" streams most nights on Instagram at 10 PM ET.

Nick Cave's Bad Seed TeeVee broadcasts videos, live performances, interviews, and more 24/7 on YouTube.

--

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

Every day, we're posting more of our favorite live concert videos here. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill's Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs.

Missed livestreams or other quarantine/isolation videos from earlier this week/previous weeks? Watch archives of Lou Barlow playing a new Dinosaur Jr. song, Kurt Vile covering John Prine, American Football playing "Stay Home" while staying home, Matt Berninger on Colbert, full set videos from Primavera Sound, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, PUP's Stefan Babcock, Billie Joe Armstrong, Matt Freeman playing Rancid, Op Ivy, and Motorhead, Baroness, Bon Iver, Julien Baker, James Blake, Dashboard Confessional, The Hives, Brian Fallon covering Lana Del Rey and talking with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ben Gibbard covering The Beatles, Metallica, Mutoid Man, Jeff Tweedy, John Prine covers, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires covering Radiohead, Jim James covering The Beatles and Bill Withers, Angel Olsen covering Roxy Music and Tori Amos, The Tallest Man on Earth covering Wilco, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, The Strokes, The National, Daniel Johnston and more, Phoebe Bridgers covering Conor Oberst, and The 1975, and Code Orange.

--

UPCOMING LIVESTREAMS

Sunday, September 20

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Cold Waves is streaming a virtual edition through today on Twitch, starting at 6 PM ET. Tonight features the debut stream of Eric Richter's documentary Last Call 2350: The Neo Documentary, an audio/video homage to Dave Medusa and his Chicago nightclub, and a goodbye to Severed Heads.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Rodrigo y Gabriela (their 7/14/2013 set) and DeVotchKa (their 7/14/2013 set).

Fair Fight Fest streams on Saturday and Sunday, with Jim James, Julia Jacklin, Shamir, Fruit Bats, Hiss Golden Messenger, King Tuff, Tasha, Sasami, Madeline Kenney, Joanna Sternberg, Molly Sarle, Skullcrusher, Ian Sweet and more performing over both days. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Monday, September 21

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 22

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 23

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Rachel Browne of Field Mouse and Photo Ops perform on a Nine Mile Touring showcase on Baby's All Right's Baby TV streaming series at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from What Will We Be and Mala.

Whitney performs live from SPACE at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers performs at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

--

Thursday, September 24

Sylvan Esso do a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube.

Philly Music Fest streams on their site at 7 PM ET, with The Districts, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Singing Saw at 9 PM ET.

Courtney Marie Andrews is sharing an intimate performance of her new album, Old Flowers, at 9 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Kelly Hogan hosts "To The Front" on The Hideout's Noonchorus at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Lydia Loveless plays a full band release show for her new album Daughter from Columbus, OH's Secret Studio at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Sondre Lerche streams "Solo Patience: Live in Lofoten" at 9:30 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down performs at 10 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, as part of Noise Pop's No Place Like Home benefit series.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Friday, September 25

Lamb of God perform 2004's Ashes of the Wake in full at 5 PM ET, with Whitechapel opening. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Philly Music Fest streams on their site at 7 PM ET, with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Langhorne Slim, and more.

Long Neck's "Around the Campfire" series streams at 7 PM ET on Twitch with Baby Grill, gobbinjr, and Oceanator.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Phony Ppl perform from Blue Note at 8 PM ET; tickets are on sale.

Modern English are broadcasting a full band performance of After the Snow at 8:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through Saturday with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Saturday, September 26

Melodic metalcore vets Darkest Hour continue their 25th anniversary celebration with a livestream show at 7 PM ET to benefit Washington DC's The Black Cat. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Farm Aid celebrates its 35th anniversary at 8 PM ET on YouTube, AXS TV, and fans.com, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Valerie June, the War and Treaty, Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Particle Kid, and Kelsey Waldon.

Osees' full band Levitation Session show streams at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers does an all-request livestream at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through September 27. The digital program is still to be announced.

Pygmalion streams through today with Ilana Glazer, Napoleon Dynamite Live, Jonathan Ames, Dan Savage, Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, Sudan Archives, Luis Paez-Pumar, Samer Kalaf, Tasha, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Franklin James Fisher of Algiers, and more.

--

Sunday, September 27

Richard Thompson plays Fairport Convention era music from the '60s and '70s at the second of three livestreams, at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It continues tonight at 7 PM ET for the Kol Nidre. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside , and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Little Dragon (their 6/17/2018 set) and Jimmy Cliff (his 7/25/2010 set).

Pop Montreal is happening virtually, and in person, through today. The digital program is still to be announced.

--

Monday, September 28

Because Jewish's indie music-friendly High Holy Days services, 'Bowl Hashanah,' will be livestreamed this year (from an audience-less Brooklyn Bowl). It concludes today at 10 AM ET for Yom Kippur. Guests throughout the weekend include Lenny Kaye, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, Dave Harrington of Darkside , and more.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, September 29

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, September 30

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Laraaji streams "Sun Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

Phish will show previous shows monthly at 8:30 PM ET on webcast.livephish.com for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series."

Devendra Banhart is "playing songs in the order they were written" on noonchorus.com at 9 PM ET, 9 PM CET, and 9 PM JST. Tonight he'll play songs from Ape in Pink Marble and Ma.

Whitney performs live from SPACE at 9 PM ET on Noonchorus; tickets are on sale now.

Patterson Hood's streaming series continues with a Q&A/request line show on Noonchorus at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 1

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with Lido Pimienta, Hand Habits and Ansley Simpson.

Johanna Warren performs at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Mod Carousel, Kitten ‘n Lou, Jake Dupree, Jessabelle Thunder, Ferri Maya, Violetta Poison, Bishop Of Burlesque, Red Tongued Raven, Darlinda Just Darlinda, The Apocalypse Sisters, Seedy Edie, and Margo Mayhem.

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays City Music at 9 PM ET.

--

Friday, October 2

Venus Fest streams on Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM ET, with U.S. Girls, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Wild Black and Ceréna Sierra.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Jeez Loueez, Bettie Blackheart, Little Brooklyn, MisSa Blue, Broody Valentino, Gin Minsky, Baby Ray, Nasty Canasta, Samson Night, Francine "The Lucid Dream," Baby LeStrange, and Frank Doggenstein.

A-Trak, Aluna, The Black Madonna, Cakes Da Killa, Nosaj Thing, Rich Medina, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap, Tokimonsta, Tygapaw, Yaeji and more perform at a series of Rave the Vote voter registration drive livestreams.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, Chuck Prophet, Patty Griffin, Birds of Chicago, Los Coast, Shakey Graves and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Saturday, October 3

Sudan Archives, Kadhja Bonet, Okay Kaya, Madison McFerrin, and more perform at virtual fest Midway at 6:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The New York Burlesque Festival streams on burlesquegalaxy.com at 8 PM ET, with Izohnny, Julie Atlas Muz, Ray Gunn, Angie Pontani, Zelia Rose, Dirty Martini, The Maine Attraction, Broadway Brassy, RedBone, Frankie Fictitious, and The Evil Hate Monkey.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Sunday, October 4

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Flying Lotus (his 6/17/2018 set) and Santigold (her 6/21/2009 set).

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass streams a virtual fest through Sunday, featuring Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Amythyst Kiah, The War and Treaty, Steve Earle and The Halfgrass Dukes, Yola, John Doe, and more. More details are tba.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead performs at the Lockn' Festival site at over three nights on Fans.com. Ticket sales, and more details, to be released soon.

--

Monday, October 5

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition kicks off at 6 PM ET with a talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Michael Specter (tickets) and continues at 8 PM ET with a talk with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Marantz (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Tuesday, October 6

Courtney Marie Andrews does a KEXP At Home set at 4 PM ET on YouTube

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Margaret Atwood and Jia Tolentino (tickets) and 8 PM ET with a talk with Noah Hawley, Chris Rock and Doreen St. Félix (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 7

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Ira Glass and Malcolm Gladwell, and at 8 PM ET with a talk with Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Susan Morrison.

Fenne Lily does a KEXP At Home set at 6 PM ET on YouTube

Anais Mitchell and Patrick Page celebrate the launch of Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown at 7 PM ET; tickets are on sale now.

Suzanne Vega performs from Blue Note Jazz Club at 9 PM ET on Seated; tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers does a Q&A show at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 8

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma (tickets).

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Oh My God at 9 PM ET.

Lydia Loveless plays a career-spanning solo set at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

--

Friday, October 9

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 6 PM ET with a talk with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudloph and Michael Schulman (a href="https://festival.newyorker.com/agenda/session/337261">tickets).

Dent May performs on In.Live at 9 PM ET.

Future Islands play their only show of 2020 from their hometown of Baltimore, featuring new songs and classics, at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through Saturday, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

--

Saturday, October 10

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Jonathan Franzen, Elizabeth Kolbert, and Bill McKibben, at 6 PM ET with a talk with Bryan Stevenson and Elizabeth Alexander, and at 8 PM ET with a talk and performance from Fiona Apple (tickets).

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 10 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Just for Laughs streams a virtual festival through today, featuring Howie Mandel, Hannah Gadsby, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Cooper, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jo Koy, Kenya Barris, Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Andy Kindler, DeAnne Smith and more.

--

Sunday, October 11

The New Yorker Fest's 2020 virtual edition continues at 4 PM ET with a talk with Eric H. Holider Jr., Sherrilyn Ifill and Jelani Cobb (tickets).

Richard Thompson does an all-request show at 5 PM ET on mandolin.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Say Hi continues his "Living Zoom Tour" of 30-50 person capacity Zoom shows to replace his tour at 9 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

The World Festival at Hollywood Bowl streams at 9:30 PM ET on KCRW, with Sigur Ros (their 9/24/2016 set) and Toro y Moi (his 6/16/2019 set).

--

Tuesday, October 13

William Tyler performs from City Winery Nashville at 8 PM ET; a href="https://citywinery.com/chicago/cwtv-live-stream-william-tyler-in-the-music-city-wine-garden-10-13-20.html">tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 14

Laraaji streams "Moon Piano" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

--

Thursday, October 15

Kevin Morby is performing his albums in full in a livestream series on Noonchorus. Tonight he plays Sundowner at 9 PM ET.

--

Thursday, October 22

Lydia Loveless does a "Lydia Piano Lounge" show at 9:30 PM ET on Noonchorus at 9:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Wednesday, October 28

Laraaji streams "Through Luminous Eyes" at 8 PM ET on noonchorus.com, presented with Le Poisson Rouge; tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 17

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with a 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 24

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and they're performing songs from Medulla, Biofilia, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, January 31

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen, and they're performing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

Sunday, February 7

Bjork is livingstreaming Orkestral concerts from Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall at 10 PM ET. Today's is with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, and they're performing songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more. Tickets are on sale now.

--

