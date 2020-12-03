Todd Rundgren announces 25-date multi-city virtual concert tour

Ever the innovator, Todd Rundgren has announced the 2021 Clearly Human virtual tour, featuring 25 performances, each geo-fenced and tailored to a different U.S. city. “People are trying to compensate often by doing one big show and trying to get as much audience as possible,” Rundgren tells Rolling Stone. “While that does unify the audience, it doesn’t give the audience that sense of special attention when you come to their town. At the same time, we have to try to figure out ways that as performers, we don’t wind up feeling like we’re doing a residence at a hotel.”

"Clearly Human" is a play on the title of Todd's 1989 album Nearly Human and he and his band will play that in full, along with a set featuring songs from the rest of his catalog. All shows will all be performed from a Chicago venue, but Todd will "localize" every show, from stage dressing and projections down to the band and crew catering that will feature local dishes that tie into a local delivery deal.

Carrying through this idea, ticket purchases to individual shows will be limited to fans with zip codes corresponding to that show’s greater metropolitan area. For those who don't fall within any of those, there will be multi-show ticket bundles which do not have geofencing restrictions.

Personalizing the experience even more, fans will be able to choose different camera angles for the shows, and there are add-ons like virtual meet-and-greets as well. There may be tickets to attend the actual shows in Chicago, too, but that's still to be determined.

The virtual tour kicks off February 14 with Buffalo and and wraps up March 22 with a show for Seattle. The NYC show happens February 17. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

All dates of the Clearly Human tour are listed, along with a stream of Nearly Human, below.

Todd recently teamed with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo for ska song "Down with the Ship."

TODD RUNDGREN - “CLEARLY HUMAN” TOUR DATES

February 14: Buffalo, NY

February 16: Albany, NY

February 17: New York City, NY

February 19: Virginia Beach, VA

February 20: Pittsburgh, PA

February 22: Cleveland, OH

February 23: Detroit, MI

February 25: Indianapolis IN

February 26: Chicago, IL

February 28: Madison/Milwaukee, WI

March 1: Minneapolis, MN

March 3: Kansas City, MO

March 4: St. Louis, MO

March 6: Nashville, TN

March 7: Dallas, TX

March 9: Houston, TX

March 10: Austin, TX

March 12: Denver, CO

March 13: Salt Lake City, UT

March 15: Phoenix AZ

March 16: San Diego, CA

March 18: Los Angeles, CA

March 19: San Francisco, CA

March 21: Portland OR

March 22: Seattle WA