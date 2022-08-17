Todd Rundgren announces new LP ft Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, more (stream “Puzzle”)

Todd Rundgren has announced a new album, Space Force, which finds him collaborating with a wide range of musicians, including The Roots, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, The Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, rapper Narcy, Neil Finn, Adrian Belew (King Crimson, David Bowie), Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane and Thomas Dolby. It finds him reworking rarities and never-completed songs from his archives.

The album includes Sparks collab "Your Fandango" which was released as a single last year, and Todd has just shared "Puzzle," a celestial, synthy song which features Adrian Belew. Listen to that and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Space Force is out October 14 via Cleopatra Records.

Todd will be on the road soon as part of this year's Celebrating David Bowie tour which also includes Adrian Belew, Scrote, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Jeffrey Gaines, and more. The tour includes two nights at NYC's Sony Hall on October 24 & 25. All tour dates are listed below.

SPACE FORCE:

PUZZLE (with Adrian Belew)

DOWN WITH THE SHIP (with Rivers Cuomo)

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE (with Neil Finn)

GODIVA GIRL (with The Roots)

YOUR FANDANGO (with Sparks)

SOMEDAY (with Davey Lane)

I’M NOT YOUR DOG (with Thomas Dolby)

ESPIONAGE (with Narcy)

STFU (with Rick Nielsen)

HEAD IN THE OCEAN (with Alfie)

I’M LEAVING (with The Lemon Twigs)

ECO WARRIOR GODDESS (with Steve Vai)

"Celebrating David Bowie" Tour Dates

Oct 6, 2022 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

Oct 7, 2022 - Saban Theatre - Beverly Hills, CA

Oct 8, 2022 - San Jose Civic - San Jose, CA

Oct 9, 2022 - City National Grove of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

Oct 13, 2022 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, MN

Oct 14, 2022 - Copernicus Center - Chicago, IL

Oct 15, 2022 - The Goodyear Theater & Hall - Akron, OH

Oct 17, 2022 - Theatre Capitole - Quebec City, Quebec Canada

Oct 18, 2022 - L'Olympia (Montreal) - Montreal, Quebec Canada

Oct 20, 2022 - The Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

Oct 21, 2022 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Oct 22, 2022 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

Oct 23, 2022 - The Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Oct 24, 2022 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

Oct 25, 2022 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

Oct 27, 2022 - Union County Performing Arts Center - Rahway, NJ

Oct 28, 2022 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Oct 29, 2022 - The Concert Venue at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

Oct 30, 2022 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Oct 31, 2022 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

Nov 1, 2022 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

Nov 3, 2022 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Nov 4, 2022 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

Nov 5, 2022 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Nov 7, 2022 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center - Nashville, TN

Nov 9, 2022 - Orpheum Theatre (Wichita) - Wichita, KS

Nov 10, 2022 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

Nov 11, 2022 - Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque, NM

Nov 12, 2022 - Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

Nov 13, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ