Todd Rundgren playing ‘A Wizard, A True Star’ on 2021 Tour

After trying out an ambitious livestream "tour" during the pandemic, Todd Rundgren will be back on the road this fall. Most of the tour, rescheduled from last year, features multi-night runs in each city where Todd and his band will play full sides of his 1973 album A Wizard, A True Star along with "a set of career-spanning hits."

The tour begins in Boston, and then heads to Ridgefield, NYC, Philadelphia, Long Island, DC, Atlanta, Miami, Clearwater (FL), Conton, Cincinnati, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Cleveland, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

There are three NYC shows, at Gramercy Theatre on October 7-9, and three L.A. shows at The Belasco on November 12-14. Tickets for the whole tour are on presale now (password: AWATS) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local.

Todd recently collaborated with his old pals Sparks on new song "Your Fandango."

Todd Rundgren - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live (^^)

Sat Oct 02 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live (&&)

Mon Oct 04 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (^^)

Tue Oct 05 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (&&)

Thu Oct 07 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (^^)

Fri Oct 08 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (&&)

Sat Oct 09 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (##)

Mon Oct 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (^^)

Tue Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (&&)

Thu Oct 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount (##)

Sun Oct 17 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround (^^)

Mon Oct 18 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround (&&)

Wed Oct 20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (##)

Sat Oct 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore (##)

Sun Oct 24 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre (^^)

Mon Oct 25 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre (&&)

Fri Oct 29 – Canton, OH – Canton Palace (##)

Sat Oct 30 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (##)

Mon Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (^^)

Tue Nov 02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (&&)

Fri Nov 05 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live (##)

Sat Nov 06 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park (^^)

Sun Nov 07 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park (&&)

Wed Nov 10 – Denver, CO – Paramount (##)

Fri Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco (^^)

Sat Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco (&&)

Sun Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco (##)

Tue Nov 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (^^)

Wed Nov 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (&&)

^^ Performing Side 1 from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits

&& Performing Side 2 from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits

## Performing a full side (varies) from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits