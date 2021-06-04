TOKiMONSTA covers Floetry w/ VanJess (listen), announces North American tour

TOKiMONSTA has collaborated with Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess on a cover of Floetry's 2002 hit "Say Yes," turning the chilled-out original into a full-on dancefloor banger. “The original ‘Say Yes’ was a song that encompassed the deeper meanings of openness and love," says TOKiMONSTA. "Though the pandemic has been challenging, I felt inspired to tap into that introspection and reinterpret this song with the help of the incredible VanJess. It’s my first real dance record and I’m excited to share it with the world." You can listen to that, and Floetry's version, below.

You can catch TOKiMONSTA on tour later this year, including shows in Seattle, NYC, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver. She'll also play Lakewood, PA's Elements fest in September and Puerto Vallarta's Lights All Night in November. The Seatle, NYC and DC shows are with Rochelle Jordan, Biicla, while L.A. also has Rush Davis x Kingdom on the bill. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on October 1 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at The Novo on October 9 (tickets). Tickets for all headlining shows go on sale Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM local time, with a presale starting Monday, June 7 at 10 AM local time.

TOKiMONSTA - 2021 TOUR DATES

Sep 4 – Lakewood, PA – Elements Music & Arts Festival

Sep 10 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

Oct 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

Oct 2 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

Oct 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo**

Oct 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway

Nov 6 – Puerto Vallarta, MX – Lights All Night (Puerto Vallarta)

Nov 20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom***

*Rochelle Jordan, Biicla

**Rochelle Jordan, Rush Davis x Kingdom, Biicla

***Rush Davis x Kingdom