Tom DeLonge directing coming of age sci-fi film with “blink-era dick jokes, skateboarding culture, UFOs”

Pop punk titan and UFO expert Tom DeLonge will be merging his two loves for Monsters of California, a coming-of-age sci-fi feature film directed by and featuring music by the former blink-182 co-frontman, Deadline reports.

It'll be produced by Creepshow producer The Cartel in association with To The Stars Inc, a division of DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, and it'll star Richard Kind (Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm, etc), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3) and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, alongside newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott and Jack Lancaster.

Here's the synopsis, via Deadline:

Monsters of California is a coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist that follows teenager Dallas Edwards, played by Samson, and his derelict friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California. The truths they uncover begin to unravel extraordinary secrets held tightly within the deepest levels of the Government.

Tom DeLonge says, "I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades. It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction."

He also added on Instagram, "Hope you like blink-era dick jokes, skateboarding culture, UFOs and a few sekrets thrown in. :)" We do, Tom. We do.

