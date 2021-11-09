Tom DeLonge on possible blink-182 reunion: “We always talk about playing together again”

Tom DeLonge recently wrapped up an Angels & Airwaves tour in support of their new album Lifeforms, and while on tour he spoke about his former blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus being cancer free, and he also broke out a blink song (and a Box Car Racer song) at a few stops.

As Exclaim points out, Tom also talked about a possible blink-182 reunion on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and it sounds like it's very within the realm of possibility.

After discussing Mark getting cancer free, Corden asked, "When you say the fans are excited and you're excited, does it make you feel like, 'Oh man, this is a sign, we have to do some kind of reunion as a band'?"

Tom replied, "It's so funny, blink is like, we're there and then we're gone, and then we're there, and then we're gone. I feel like I'm always talking about some kind of reunion. I mean, we always talk about playing together again, and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody's priorities, is really all that's needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But, yeah, I'm down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what what we've got to figure out." That is promising! Watch the interview below.

Meanwhile, Mark teamed with Travis Barker for his first post-cancer performance on Travis and Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft's 'House of Horrors' Halloween livestream. They played "What's My Age Again?," "The Rock Show," and "Family Reunion," and they sounded great. Watch that below too.

