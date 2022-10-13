Tom DeLonge thanks Matt Skiba for his time in blink-182 in open letter

You may have heard that blink-182 are excitingly reuniting their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker for a new album and world tour, and if you've been wondering how the band left things off with Tom's former replacement Matt Skiba (of Alkaline Trio), Tom has now published a brief open letter to Matt, thanking him for his time in blink-182. Tom writes:

Hi Matt-

Tom DeLonge here. I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.

Tom posted it to Instagram, and in the caption he wrote, "I sent this to Matt personally, but it’s important for the world to know that I honor him. Thank you, @matttskiba." Matt hasn't publicly responded yet, and it doesn't look like Mark or Travis have said anything either, but we'll let you know if that changes.

Alkaline Trio are playing all three editions of When We Were Young this month, and they have a couple other shows too.

blink are co-headlining When We Were Young 2023 with Green Day, and their world tour includes a US/Canada leg with Turnstile that hits NYC on May 19 at MSG, May 20 at UBS Arena, and May 24 at Barclays Center. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

blink's new single "Edging" comes out tonight at midnight, and their new album is due in 2023.

Watch the video for blink-182's "Bored To Death," one of their singles with Matt Skiba: