Tom Jones preps new LP ‘Surrounded by Time,’ shares “No Hole in My Head”

Tom Jones is gearing up to release new album, Surrounded by Time, on April 23 via S-Curve Records/BMG. On it, Tom worked with legendary producer Ethan Johns and brings his still powerful pipes to songs by Bob Dylan, Michael Kiwanuka, Terry Callier, Cat Stevens/Yusuf, Todd Snider and more.

The new single off the record is "No Hole in My Head" which is by folk singer and activist Malvina Reynolds, who you might know for "Little Boxes" and "What Have They Done to the Rain." Tom's version is decidedly been Tom Jones'd up, danceable with some groovy sitar, but the message remains the same. "This song is powerful at any age," explains Tom Jones. "It’s about having confidence in who you are. Particularly during this time of a pervasive, boundless media that can wield so much influence, it’s more important than ever to know and be strong in your own self."

Check out the video for "No Hole in My Head" and previous single "Talking Reality Television Blues" below.

Surrounded By Time tracklist:

1) I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)

2) The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

3) Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)

4) No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)

5) Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)

6) I Won’t Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)

7) This is the Sea (Michael Scott)

8) One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

9) Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)

10) Old Mother Earth (Tony Joe White)

11) I’m Growing Old (Bobby Cole)

12) Lazurus Man (Terry Callier)