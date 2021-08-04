Tom Morello covers AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” with Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder on new LP

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello has announced a new solo album, titled The Atlas Underground Fire, that will be out October 15. The record features many collaborators, including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Damian Marley, Chris Stapleton, Phantogram, Dennis Lyxzén of Refused, Bring Me the Horizon, and more.

The guts of the album were made during the pandemic. “During lockdown I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone,” said Morello. “This seemed like an outrageous idea but it lead to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts.”

The first single from the album is a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. "One of the greatest rock’n’roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock’n’roll singers of all time," notes Tom. "And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.” Listen to that, and check out The Atlas Underground Fire's tracklist and artwork, below.

Rage Against the Machine postponed their tour with Run the Jewels to 2022, including a headlining slot at Coachella.

The Atlas Underground Fire tracklist:

Harlem Hellfighter

Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

Night Witch (featuring phem)

Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)