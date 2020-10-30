Tom Morello pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen, covers Hendrix, collabs with Slash on new EP

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello is a guitar hero in his own right, and he's just released a new EP, Comandante, which honors some of his guitar heroes. He pays tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen with "Secretariat" (which nods at Van Halen's "Cathedral"), covers Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child," and collaborates with Slash on the song "Interstate 80." Listen to the full EP below.

This EP follows Tom Morello taking part in a star-studded cover of Eurthymics' "Sweet Dreams" with keyboardist Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters), bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s), guitarist Vicki Peterson (The Bangles), singer Cherie Currie (The Runaways), guitarist Wayne Kramer (MC5), drummer Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), and singer Inara George & multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin (The Bird & The Bee), all of whom joined Afghanistan organization Miraculous Love Kids and their Girl with a Guitar program. The cover was done to benefit the organization, which aids and teaches music to poverty-stricken children in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Tom also recently contributed to a police brutality protest short film, and he's heavily featured in the new documentary on Anti-Flag, who also released five new songs today.

Tom's Rage Against the Machine bandmate Zack de la Rocha's remix of OutKast's "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" also just came out on the 20th anniversary reissue of Stankonia.

Rage also just put their live album/film The Battle of Mexico City on streaming services for its 21st anniversary.