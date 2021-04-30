Tom Morello & Pussy Riot team up on new song “Weather Strike”

Tom Morello and Pussy Riot have teamed up for a collaborative song, "Weather Strike," which comes with a video directed by Ksti Hu.

"Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time," Tom said. "Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track 'Weather Strike.'"

Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova adds, "Both for Tom and me politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It's an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we're forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades. "Weather Strike" is a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) building into an immersive museum where we're going to learn about dark moments of Russian history - I'll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power."

Tom fuels the song with the kind of sludgy riff you could picture him writing for Rage Against the Machine or Audioslave, and Nadya goes back and forth between colorful art pop and blood-curling screams. Kinda cool! Check it out...