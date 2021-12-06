Tom Petty awarded posthumous PHD in music

The late Tom Petty has been awarded a posthumous PHD in music. The Associated Press report that The University of Florida, in Petty's hometown of Gainesville, made the decision to bestow the honorary degree to Petty on Friday in a unanimous decision by the board of trustees.

Petty was a groundskeeper at UFG while he was starting out as a musician, but never enrolled. The rock icon died in 2017 of an accidental overdose and days later the University played “I Won’t Back Down” at a home football game in tribute to him.

