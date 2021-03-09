Previously unreleased Tom Petty song streaming, alternate ‘Wildflowers’ getting its own release

Tom Petty's family, and his former Heartbreakers bandmates, released a massive 70-track reissue of his beloved 1994 album Wildflowers last year, with alternate takes, demos, live recordings, home demos of unreleased songs from the era, and more. Sixteen of those tracks, which were previously only available on the limited edition super deluxe 9-LP edition of Wildflowers & All The Rest, are now getting a standalone release and coming to streaming services for the first time.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) is due out April 16 via Warner Records, and will be available as a limited edition gold vinyl LP as well as digitally, with a standard black vinyl release to follow. See the tracklisting below.

Ahead of the release, they've shared a previously unreleased song and recording from 1992, "You Saw Me Comin,'" which you can watch the video for below. "There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics," Heartbreaker Benmont Tench says. "It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc"

Meanwhile, a documentary about Petty's time working on Wildflowers, Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free, is set to screen at SXSW 2021.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) Tracklisting

1. A Higher Place

2. Hard on Me

3. Cabin Down Below

4. Crawling Back to You

5. Only a Broken Heart

6. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

7. You Wreck Me

8. It’s Good to Be King

9. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don’t Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin’