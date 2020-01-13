Tom Scharpling’s ‘Grown-Ups 3′ script being read in NYC & L.A.

Last week, The Best Show host Tom Scharpling (who has written on What We Do in the Shadows and Nathan For You) shared an unsolicited script for Grown-Ups 3 which, like it sounds, is a proposed third film in the Grown-Ups series starring Adam Sandler. "I have no claim on the characters or anything from GROWN UPS. But you could’ve figured that out," Scharpling said. "I wrote this as a celebration. It should be pretty clear that I love these movies and the SandlerVerse after reading this, even though I love to poke fun at all of it." It's a very meta idea, about the making of Grown-Ups 3 where Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, etc would play themselves. You can download and read it here.

While this script will probably never be made, there will be live readings of the Grown-Ups 3 script in NYC (The Bell House on January 20) and Los Angeles (Bootleg Theatre on January 28). In NYC the reading is with Kevin Corrigan, Julie Klausner, Chris Gethard, Connor Ratliff, Clare O'Kane, Mary Houlihan, Brett Davis, Sally Burtnick, Pat Byrne, AP Mike, Jason Gore, plus a TBA musical guest. The L.A. reading includes Jon Daly, Jake Fogelnest, Nick Thorburn, Lance Bangs, Nate Fernald, Anna Seregina, Brett Davis, and Pat Byrne, plus musical guests Allison Crutchfield and Mike Krol. Tickets are on sale now and proceeds benefit Australian fire relief.

Meanwhile, Chris Gethard and Clare O'Kane play Union Hall on Thursday (1/16) with Annie Donley and Tommy McNamara, all of whom are part of the Chris Gethard Presents cable access series.

UPDATE: This post previously stated that Tom Scharpling would be hosting the readings, but we've been informed that he may not even be at the events. We're trying to figure out more information and will update when we find out more.