Tom Waits, Jason Mantzoukas & more featuring in new stop-motion animated series ‘Ultra City Smiths’

Ultra City Smiths is a new stop-motion animated series set to debut on streaming service AMC+ this summer. The series was created by Steve Conrad, who made the wonderfully quirky series Patriot and Perpetual Grace LTD, and features a stellar voice cast including Tom Waits as the show's narrator, plus Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), John C. Reilly (Stepbrothers, Walk Hard), Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth), Terry O'Quinn (Lost), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights), Damon Herriman (Justified, Underground Railroad), Melissa Villaseñor (SNL), Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show), Tim Heidecker (Tim & Eric), Tim Meadows (SNL), and Alia Shawkat (Search Party).

As to what it's about, here's the official synopsis from AMC: "The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home."

Conrad's series Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD were both pretty surreal, and that sounds to be even more the case in Ultra City Smiths given its format, which is specifically being called an "animated baby doll series," in that they're using actual baby dolls for the whole cast. The animation is being handled by Seth Green's Stoopid Buddy Stoodios who are behind Robot Chicken.

The theme song for Ultra City Smiths was written by Califone's Jim Becker and you can watch a short video of Jim recording it below.

The first two episodes of Ultra City Smiths premiere Thursday, July 22 on AMC+ with subsequent episodes airing Thursdays.