Tomahawk announce first album in 8 years, ‘Tonic Immobility,’ share “Business Casual”

As teased, Tomahawk -- the band of Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc.), Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), John Stanier (Helmet, Battles), and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, etc) -- have announced their first album in eight years, Tonic Immobility, due March 26 via Ipecac (pre-order).

"Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling," says Duane. "It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes. For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example"

The album was co-produced with Paul Allen, and the first single is "Business Casual," which Duane calls "a mocking look at the life of work in America." It's the kind of loud, dark, eccentric rock song that Tomahawk have always done so well, and it finds the band in top form. Listen below.

Tracklist

SHHH!

Valentine Shine

Predators and Scavengers

Doomsday Fatigue

Business Casual

Tattoo Zero

Fatback

Howlie

Eureka

Sidewinder

Recoil

Dog Eat Dog