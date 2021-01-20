Tomahawk prep first album in 8 years, Ipecac posts new teaser video (update: announced!)

UPDATE: Tomahawk album announced, song out now!

--

Original post...

Mike Patton continues to be a very busy guy. Last year, Mr. Bungle put out their first album in 21 years (featuring re-recorded versions of songs from their 1986 demo and two covers), and this year it looks like we can expect new Dead Cross (his band with Slayer's Dave Lombardo, The Locust/Retox's Justin Pearson, and Retox's Michael Crain) and Tomahawk (his band with Duane Denison of The Jesus Lizard, John Stanier of Helmet/Battles, and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle/Secret Chiefs 3, etc) albums. Last fall, Patton told Consequence of Sound that "Tomahawk is done, and Dead Cross is in process." Dead Cross' album will follow their 2017 debut (and like the debut, Ross Robinson is producing), and Tomahawk's will be their first since 2013's Oddfellows.

Neither album is officially announced yet, but it looks like we're about to learn a lot more about the album. Patton's label Ipecac Recordings posted a new teaser video, and Metal Insider, Mxdwn, and others seem pretty convinced that the music in the teaser is new Tomahawk music. It's captioned "January 21st," so we'll find out more tomorrow. Stay tuned!

No word yet on new Faith No More and Fantômas albums or another Mike Patton solo album, but given the rate he's been working lately, maybe that'll change soon too. Fingers crossed.