Tomahawk share “Dog Eat Dog” off first album in 8 years
Avant-rock supergroup Tomahawk -- aka Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc.), Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), John Stanier (Helmet, Battles), and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, etc) -- have shared the second single off their first album in eight years, Tonic Immobility (due 3/26 via Ipecac). The new song is called "Dog Eat Dog" and it's as heavy and riffy and genuinely weird as you'd hope from this band.
"It's a statement about competition, oppression, and unity--served up with a healthy dose of slapstick humor,” said Duane Denison. Mike Patton adds, "Dogs patiently wait, obediently, for humans to snuff each other out…so they can take over the world. Dogs rule!!!!”
Listen below, and pre-order the vinyl now in the BV store.
Tracklist:
SHHH!
Valentine Shine
Predators and Scavengers
Doomsday Fatigue
Business Casual
Tattoo Zero
Fatback
Howlie
Eureka
Sidewinder
Recoil
Dog Eat Dog