Tomb Mold surprise release new EP! (listen)

It's been a minute since we've heard from Tomb Mold, one of the best new death metal bands in recent years, so we're extra excited that they're back with a new surprise 3-song EP that is streaming on Bandcamp now! As Max from the band confirms, "Tomb Mold - “Aperture of Body” CS available now!! 3 new songs for grand glorious gathering, available only from us. The rumours are true, the winds of death still blow on Earth!"

Songs 2 & 3 are as ripping as you'd expect from the Canadian band, and track 1 is a nice heavy ambient piece full of suspense that works as a good intro to the brutality on the way.

Payson from the band points out it was "Recorded and mixed by Max." and says "We pushed ourselves on this one, hope you like it."

No word on if this means a new full length on 20 Buck Spin is around the corner, but Tomb Mold's Derrick Vella's more dreamy project Dream Unending does have a 2nd album on the way after releasing the first great one in 2021.

And speaking of ambient music from buzzy death metal bands, have you checked out the new Blood Incantation yet?