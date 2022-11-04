Tomberlin adds Brooklyn show after tour with Tegan & Sara

Tomberlin released her great sophomore album i don't know who needs to hear this... earlier this year, and she's on tour with Tegan and Sara supporting it now. After that run of dates wraps up later this month, she's announced an intimate headlining show in Brooklyn. It happens on December 15 at Baby's All Right, and tickets are on sale now.

Stream i don't know who needs to hear this..., and see pictures from Tomberlin's 2021 Brooklyn show with Hop Along, below.

--

TOMBERLIN: 2022-2023 TOUR

Fri, Nov 04 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH, US %

Sat, Nov 05 The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL, US %

Sun, Nov 06 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, US %

Tue, Nov 08 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO, US %

Wed, Nov 09 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT, US %

Sat, Nov 12 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, US %

Sun, Nov 13 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA, US %

Tue, Nov 15 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA, US %

Wed, Nov 16 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA, US %

Fri, Nov 18 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, US %

Sat, Nov 19 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, US %

Sun, Nov 20 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC, Canada %

Thu, Dec 15 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY, US

Fri, Aug 04 - Sun, Aug 06 Hinterland Festival 2023 St. Charles, IA, US

% - w/ Tegan and Sara