Tomberlin announces new LP & tour, shares “happy accident” ft. Cass McCombs

Tomberlin shared her first single of the year, "idkwntht," last month, and now she's announced it's from her new album, i don't know who needs to hear this..., due out April 29 via Saddle Creek. The album was co-produced by Philip Weinrobe, and features contributions from Stuart Bogie, Shahzad Ismaily, Cass McCombs, Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Felix Walworth, and Doug Wieselman. "My first record, I made it without knowing I was making it," she says. "I was writing songs to process stuff from my personal life as it was happening, and then suddenly everything was happening really fast. Record label, tour, press, all this momentum and a lot of advice about my career, which, you know, I never even expected to have. So I think when I started to write the second record, I felt a lot of pressure to make it sound collected and profound, almost like a book—chapters, a narrative, everything nicely wrapped up."

She's also shared a new single, "happy accident," which features Cass McCombs on guitar, Felix Walworth on drums, and Philip Weinrobe on bass. "'happy accident’ is a song about relational obscurity," Tomberlin says. "Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone. Is this relationship romantic or is it just sex? Do you want to spend time with me or are you just bored? Do I make my own decisions that are good for me or are my decisions predominantly based on what I think you might want or need? I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?” Watch the accompanying video below.

Tomberlin heads out on a solo tour of Europe and the UK in April, followed by a full-band US tour in May. The US shows are with Jana Horn, and you can see all dates below.

The tour wraps up with an NYC show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 10. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time.

Tomberlin - IDKWNTHT loading...

TOMBERLIN - I DON'T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS... TRACKLIST

1. easy

2. born again runner

3. tap

4. memory

5. unsaid

6. sunstruck

7. collect caller

8. stoned

9. happy accident

10. possessed

11. idkwntht

TOMBERLIN: 2022 TOUR

April 20, 2022 Paris, FR @ L’Archipel ^

April 21, 2022 Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring ^

April 22, 2022 Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U ^

April 25, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk ^

April 26, 2022 Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben ^

April 27, 2022 Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^

April 28, 2022 Margate, UK @ Caves ^

April 29, 2022 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^

May 1, 2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

May 2, 2022 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^

May 3, 2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^

May 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^

May 5, 2022 London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^

May 6, 2022 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^

May 7, 2022 Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^

May 8, 2022 Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^

May 13, 2022 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

May 14, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

May 16, 2022 Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

May 17, 2022 Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *

May 18, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

May 20, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

May 21, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

May 22, 2022 Des Moines, IA @ xBk

May 25, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

May 26, 2022 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

May 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *

May 28, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou's *

Jun 01, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Jun 02, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Jun 04, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

Jun 05, 2022 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

Jun 07, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

Jun 08, 2022 Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview *

Jun 09, 2022 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

Jun 10, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

^ Solo shows

* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn