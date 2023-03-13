Tomberlin touring with Trace Mountains, added to BV SXSW

SXSW Music officially kicks off today (3/13), and our FREE BrooklynVegan day parties with Resound, Lost Weekend, are coming up on Wednesday (3/15) at Mohawk and Thursday (3/16) at Empire Control Room & Garage. Thursday's lineup had an artist to-be-announced, and we're excited to reveal that Tomberlin has been added to it! She makes gorgeous, understated folk music, and we listed her most recent album, last year's i don't know who needs to hear this..., as one of 15 great folk albums from 2022. Stream it below.

Thursday's lineup at Empire also features Ric Wilson, Bartees Strange, Obongjayar, Eshu Tune (aka Hannibal Buress), Protomartyr, Sunny War, Cheekface, Portrayal of Guilt, Poison Ruïn, Y La Bamba, Kiwi Jr, Debby Friday, and Mandy, Indiana.

Wednesday's party at Mohawk will include sets from Indigo de Souza, Blondshell, Militarie Gun, be your own PET, Algiers, Model/Actriz, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Sweet Pill, Girl Scout, Miss Grit, Choses Sauvages, Bibi Club, Upchuck, and Arny Margret. Our friends at M for Montreal are joining us both days too, and RSVP is open now. Stay tuned for set times.

Tomberlin is also playing Sub Pop, Saddle Creek, Hardly Art, and BAMM BAMM's Conflict of Interest SXSW showcase on Thursday (3/16) at Mohawk, which is with Indigo De Souza, Hannah Jadagu, Kiwi Jr., Ill Peach, Shana Cleveland, Young Jesus, Debby Friday, Pendant, Le Ren, Model/Actriz, Strange Ranger, and Hotline TNT. You'll need an SXSW badge to attend, and you can see the flyer below.

After SXSW, Tomberlin heads on tour with Trace Mountains in April and May. See all dates below.

TOMBERLIN: 2023 TOUR

Apr 27 Thu PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA, United States

Apr 28 Fri DC9 Washington, DC, United States

Apr 29 Sat The Pinhook Durham, NC, United States

May 1 Mon Barking Legs Theater Chattanooga, TN, United States

May 2 Tue Purgatory at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States

May 3 Wed Third Man Records Nashville, TN, United States

May 5 Fri The Secret Group Houston, TX, United States

May 6 Sat 3TEN Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX, United States

May 7 Sun Dada Dallas Dallas, TX, United States

May 8 Mon George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR, United States

May 10 Wed Knuckleheads Kansas City, MO, United States

May 11 Thu Off Broadway St. Louis, MO, United States

May 12 Fri The Bishop Bloomington, IN, United States

May 13 Sat Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH, United States

May 14 Sun Mountain Stage Charleston, WV, United States