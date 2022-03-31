Tombs announce new EP ‘Ex Oblivion,’ share title track

Prolific NY/NJ metal band Tombs will follow their two 2020 releases with a new digital EP, Ex Oblivion, on July 13 via Season of Mist. It features covers of Motorhead and GG Allin, along with original songs, including the just-released title track. It finds their heavy, hard-to-pin-down sound in fine form, and you can listen and watch the Guilherme Henriques-created video below.

Tombs have also welcomed a new guitarist, Todd Stern (Psycroptic, Hammer Fight, Abacinate), and Todd will make his live debut with the band on their previously announced tour with Cloak that starts in Providence on April 5. As mentioned, Tombs also open for Evoken at Brooklyn's Kingsland on April 16 and that's also with Restless Spirit and Folterkammer. Tickets for that show are still available. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

01. Ex Oblivion (4:35)

02. Killed By Death (Motorhead Cover) (5:00)

03. Commit Suicide (GG Allin Cover) (2.01)

04: Sombre Ruins Nothing Remains (RKGD Audio Remix) (4:25)

05. Murder Legendre (5:59)

Tombs -- 2022 Tour Dates

04/05: Providence, RI @ Dusk*

04/06: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City*

04/07: Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery*

04/08: Winston Salem, NC @ Break Time*

04/09: Greenville, SC @ Radio Room*

04/10: Atlanta, GA @ Boggs*

04/16: Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland#

05/23: Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad^

05/25: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill^

05/26: Denver, CO @ HQ^

05/27: Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep^

05/28: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall^

05/29: Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground^

05/30: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720^

05/31: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick^

06/01: Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery District^

06/02: San Francisco, CA @ The Great Northern^

06/03: Portland, OR @ Dantes^

06/04: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon^

06/05: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater^

06/07: Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room^

06/08: Calgary, AB @ Dickens^

06/10: Winnipeg, MB @ Good Will^

06/11: Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze^

06/12: Madison, WI @ Crucible

06/13: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood^

06/14: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar^

06/15: Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck^

* - w/ Cloak

# - w/ Evoken

^ - w/ Origin, Abysmal Dawn