Tombs touring with Cloak, opening for Evoken in NYC

NYC metal staples Tombs have announced a co-headlining tour with Atlanta arena black metallers Cloak for this April, with support from Restless Spirit, and upon returning home, Tombs will open for NJ funeral doom vets Evoken on April 16 on at Kingsland. That show has Restless Spirit on the bill too, and ticket info is TBA. All dates are listed below.

Tombs' latest album is 2020's Under Sullen Skies. Stream it below.

Cloak -- 2022 Tour Dates

04/05: Providence, RI @ Dusk*

04/06: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City*

04/07: Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery*

04/08: Winston Salem, NC @ Break Time*

04/09: Greenville, SC @ Radio Room*

04/10: Atlanta, GA @ Boggs*

04/16: Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland^

* - w/ Cloak, Restless Spirit

^ - w/ Evoken, Restless Spirit