Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons, dead at 92 from COVID-19

Tommy DeVito, one of the original members of doo wop / pop icons The Four Seasons, has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 92. “It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the Four Seasons, has passed," Four Seasons members Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio said in a joint statement. "We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him.”

DeVito, who played guitar and sang baritone, began performing with Valli in 1954. They formed The Four Lovers in 1956, with Gaudio and Nick Massi joining later, and The Four Seasons evolved out of that group in 1960. He left the band in 1971 after a string of hits throughout the '60s including "Walk Like a Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "Let's Hang On," "Working' My Way Back to You," "Beggin'" and more.

Rest in peace, Tommy. Your music lives on. Watch footage of The Four Seasons performing their biggest hits below.