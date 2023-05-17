Tommy Stinson touring in support of Cowboys in the Campfire album

Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson will release WRONGER, the debut album from his Cowboys in the Campfire duo with Chip Roberts, on June 2, and he's just announced live dates in support. Those include Cowboys in the Campfire duo shows along with a few solo shows with Nicole Atkins. All dates are listed, along with the video for Cowboys in the Campfire single "Dream," below.

The solo dates with Atkins include two in the NYC area: Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on June 16 and Brooklyn's Sultan Room on June 17.

Live Dates:

June 2 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's (record release in-store 5pm) *

June 2 - Nashville, TN - House show (record release party) *

June 3 - Nashville, TN - Roots On The Rivers Festival *

June 4 - Birmingham, AL - Lou's Pub & Package *

June 6 - Little Rock, AK - White Water Tavern *

June 7 - Memphis, TN - Backyard show *

June 9 - WXPN, PA – Free at Noon (live performance) *

June 9 - Riverton, NJ – Backyard show*

June 16 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar ^ (w/ Nicole Atkins)

June 17 - Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room ^ (w/ Nicole Atkins)

July 21 - San Jose, CA - Music In The Park ^ (w/ Living Colour, Soul Asylum)

*Cowboys In The Campfire

^Tommy Stinson solo