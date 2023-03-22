Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys In the Campfire prep debut LP, share “Dream”

Former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson has announced Cowboys in the Campfire, a new duo formed with frequent collaborator Chip Roberts, who will release their debut album, WRONGER, on June 2 via Cobraside. The album also features X's John Doe on bass and vocals on a few tracks and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

"It's an experimental record in a lot of ways," says Stinson. "I don't know that Chip's ever made a record as experimental as this one. There's always been a country/folky element to what I've done, even early on, but this takes it into a whole other direction. In the grand scheme of things it all kind of goes together in kind of a blur."

The first single is the album's pretty, contemplative closing track, "Dream," and a video that has Tommy and Chip playing around in NYC. Watch that below.

Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire:

1. Here We Go Again

2. That's It

3. Mr. Wrong

4. Schemes

5. Fall Apart Together

6. Hey Man

7. We Ain't

8. Karma's Bitch

9. Souls

10. Dream