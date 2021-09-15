Tonstartssbandht prep ‘Petunia,’ touring this fall (listen to “What Has Happened”)

Edwin and Andy White are back with Petunia, their first Tonstartssbandht album in four years, which will be out October 22 on Mexican Summer. Despite the long gap, this was not a labored process, with the Whites recording most of the album in their home city of Orlando in 2020, featuring tracks that had been previously road-tested. Most of the songs feature only guitar, drums and voice.

The first single from the album is "What Has Happened," a gossamer track of skittering drums and pulsing guitars that have been treated with effects to the point where it almost sounds like synthesizers. With the Whites' falsetto harmonies, the song really sails. Watch the video below.

Tonstartssbandht will be on tour starting in October, including dates with Dougie Poole, Pottery's Paul Jacobs, and Sean Nicholas Savage. The tour starts October 24 in Asheville, NC and includes stops in DC, Philly, NYC (Market Hotel on 10/28), Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Echo on 11/26), and lots more. All dates are listed below.

Tonstartssbandht - 2021 Tour Dates

Sun. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Mon. Oct. 25 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Tue. Oct. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ KFN *

Wed. Oct. 27 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

Thur. Oct. 28 - New York, NY @ Market Hotel *

Fri. Oct. 30 - New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom *

Mon. Nov. 1 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Tue. Nov. 2 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

Fri. Nov. 5 - Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

Thur. Nov. 11 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Sun. Nov. 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club ^

Tue. Nov. 16 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive ^

Wed. Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ RYE ^

Thur. Nov. 18 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

Fri. Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza ^

Sat. Nov. 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

Mon. Nov. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

Tue. Nov. 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Wed. Nov. 24 - Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze

Fri. Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ∞

Sun. Nov. 28 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress ∞

Mon. Nov. 29 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ∞

Tue. Nov. 30 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s ∞

Wed. Dec. 1 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s ∞

* with Dougie Poole

^ with Paul Jacobs

∞ with Sean Nicholas Savage

Petunia Tracklist

1.Pass Away

2. Hey Bad

3. What Has Happened

4. Falloff

5. Magic Pig

6. All Of My Children

7. Smilehenge