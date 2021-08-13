Tony Bennett cancels fall tour, retires from performing live

Having just played two nights at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett has canceled a six-date fall tour that was to have started September 25 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Earlier this year, Bennett's family revealed that the singer had been battling Alzheimer's Disease which he was diagnosed with in 2016. “There won’t be any additional concerts,” his son and manager Danny told Variety. "It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling," Danny stressed, saying it was Bennet's physician's advice. "Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance — something as simple as that. We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint… about human nature. Tony’s 95.”

Bennett's two Radio City shows, which were billed as "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," were also to promote his and Lady Gaga's upcoming duets album Love for Sale which is out October 1.