‘Tony Hawk 1+2′ adds A Tribe Called Quest, American Nightmare, Screaming Females & 30+ more songs
As mentioned, a remastered reissue of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, and going by the recently-released trailers, it induces all the nostalgia you'd hope for and it looks way better. A big part of the Tony Hawk games has always been the soundtrack, and they promised many of songs from the original soundtracks for THPS 1 + 2 would be included. What's now also revealed is that 37 new songs have been added to the soundtrack as well, including songs by A Tribe Called Quest, American Nightmare, Billy Talent, Less Than Jake, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Screaming Females, Skepta, Strung Out, Sublime, The Ataris, Viagra Boys, Alex Lahey, A. Swayze & the Ghost, CHAI, Destroy Boys, DZ Deathrays, Rough Francis, and more. That sounds like a Tony Hawk soundtrack alright.
The newly-added songs join classics by Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Primus, The Suicide Machines, The Vandals, Rage Against the Machine, Bad Religion, Lagwagon, Millencolin, Naughty by Nature, and more.
Check out the full TPHS 1 + 2 Spotify playlist, a new short film on the new music (made by TPHS and Noisey Music), the new poster for the soundtrack, and the full list of new songs below.
Pre-orders and more info here.
Newly-Added Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Songs
A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume
Alex Lahey – Misery Guts
All Talk – Let’s Do It
American Nightmare – Life Support
Backchat – Step It Up
Baker Boy – In Control
Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights
Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle
CHAI – South
Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco
Cherry Kola – Something To Say
Chick Norris – Made Me Do
Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp
Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through
Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World
DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT
FIDLAR – West Coast
JunkBunny – Sedona
Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop
Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)
MxPx – Let’s Ride
Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder
Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now
Rough Francis– Deathwire
Screaming Females – Let Me In
Skepta – Shutdown
Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II
Strung Out – Firecracker
Sublime – Same In The End
The Ataris – All Soul’s Day
The Super Best Frens Club – Like This
Token – Flamingo
Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control
Viagra Boys – Slow Learner
Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies