‘Tony Hawk 1+2′ adds A Tribe Called Quest, American Nightmare, Screaming Females & 30+ more songs

As mentioned, a remastered reissue of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, and going by the recently-released trailers, it induces all the nostalgia you'd hope for and it looks way better. A big part of the Tony Hawk games has always been the soundtrack, and they promised many of songs from the original soundtracks for THPS 1 + 2 would be included. What's now also revealed is that 37 new songs have been added to the soundtrack as well, including songs by A Tribe Called Quest, American Nightmare, Billy Talent, Less Than Jake, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Screaming Females, Skepta, Strung Out, Sublime, The Ataris, Viagra Boys, Alex Lahey, A. Swayze & the Ghost, CHAI, Destroy Boys, DZ Deathrays, Rough Francis, and more. That sounds like a Tony Hawk soundtrack alright.

The newly-added songs join classics by Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Primus, The Suicide Machines, The Vandals, Rage Against the Machine, Bad Religion, Lagwagon, Millencolin, Naughty by Nature, and more.

Check out the full TPHS 1 + 2 Spotify playlist, a new short film on the new music (made by TPHS and Noisey Music), the new poster for the soundtrack, and the full list of new songs below.

Pre-orders and more info here.

Newly-Added Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Songs

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume

Alex Lahey – Misery Guts

All Talk – Let’s Do It

American Nightmare – Life Support

Backchat – Step It Up

Baker Boy – In Control

Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights

Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle

CHAI – South

Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco

Cherry Kola – Something To Say

Chick Norris – Made Me Do

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp

Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through

Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World

DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT

FIDLAR – West Coast

JunkBunny – Sedona

Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)

MxPx – Let’s Ride

Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder

Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now

Rough Francis– Deathwire

Screaming Females – Let Me In

Skepta – Shutdown

Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II

Strung Out – Firecracker

Sublime – Same In The End

The Ataris – All Soul’s Day

The Super Best Frens Club – Like This

Token – Flamingo

Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control

Viagra Boys – Slow Learner

Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies