Tony Hawk documentary produced by Duplass Brothers in the works

A documentary on skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is in the works that is produced by indie filmmakers the Duplass Brothers. Directing the still-untitled film is Sam Jones who made great 2002 Wilco documentary I Am Trying to Break Your Heart. and also worked with Hawk on his series Off Camera with Sam Jones.

The film has been in the works for some time. "Those of you that know me know I grew up skating and frequented the same parks and ramps that Tony skated in Southern California in the 80’s and 90’s," Jones wrote on Instagram. "I called Tony one day several years ago and told him I wanted to make this film, and I thought I was the right person to do it, and he decided to trust me with his life story. Since then I have been digging deep into his history, combing through thousands hours of footage, re-reading every Thrasher and Transworld, and showing up in the backyards of all his friends, family members, and teammates with a camera (and a mask) and a three ring binder full of questions."

"Everybody has graciously let me in and shared their memories and feelings of Tony while I listened, poked, prodded, and revelled in their stories," Jones went on to say. "Tony himself sat for over 30 hours of interviews. He also skated his heart out for the film, shed blood, and even retired a few tricks while the camera rolled. I’m sure there were times when he wondered if the film would ever be finished. And while it still isn’t finished, today I can say that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we are nearing completion."

Jones also shared a bit of footage on his Instagram: "Yes that’s a drone flying indoors and yes it did crash into Tony at least once and yes I am sorry for that Tony. But we got the shot! Very excited to get this film out into the world." Watch that clip below.

No word on a release date yet but Variety says "a fall festival launch is anticipated, ahead of a wider release in 2022." Stay tuned.