Too Much Joy announce new LP & first live shows in 15 years (listen to “We Yell at 8″)

Too Much Joy have announced a new album, All These Fucking Feelings, which will be out October 21 via Propeller Sound Recordings. This follows a mere two years after Mistakes Were Made, which was the band's first new album in 24 years. Full details of the new album have not been shared, but you can check out the first single, "We Yell at 8," a swaying anthem that's an ode to routine, below.

The band have also announced their first live shows in 15 years, featuring a five-piece formation of TMJ with Sandy Smallens back on bass and William Wittman moving to guitar. "He's actually a better guitar player than I am," says the band's Jay Blumenfield, "so this frees me up to jump around even more."

The "Mistakes Will Be Made" Tour hits DC area on October 27 at Jammin Java; NYC on October 30 at Mercury Lounge; and Boston on November 1 at Sonia.

You can get tickets for Mercury Lounge early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Tuesday, June 28 at 10 AM through Wednesday (6/29) at 10 PM. Use the password MISTAKES. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 30 at 10 AM.

TOO MUCH JOY - 2022 MISTAKES WILL BE MADE TOUR

10.27 - DC (Vienna, VA) at Jammin Java

10.30 - NYC at the Mercury Lounge

11.01 - Boston at Sonia