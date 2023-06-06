Tool announce fall North American tour

Tool have been headlining some festivals this year, with more to come, and now they've also announced a headlining North American arena tour for this fall. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/9) at 10 AM local time, and TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with a member presale starting Thursday (6/8) at 10 AM local. TOOL Army members will also have first access to a limited number of VIP packages, with remaining options becoming available to the general public during the public on-sale.

The tour hits Boston, Philly, Connecticut, and other Northeast cities (but no NYC), as well as a handful of stops in Canada, the Midwest, the West Coast, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tool -- 2023 Tour Dates

September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center

October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip

October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena

October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center

October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center

November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center

November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena