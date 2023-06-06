Tool announce fall North American tour
Tool have been headlining some festivals this year, with more to come, and now they've also announced a headlining North American arena tour for this fall. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/9) at 10 AM local time, and TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with a member presale starting Thursday (6/8) at 10 AM local. TOOL Army members will also have first access to a limited number of VIP packages, with remaining options becoming available to the general public during the public on-sale.
The tour hits Boston, Philly, Connecticut, and other Northeast cities (but no NYC), as well as a handful of stops in Canada, the Midwest, the West Coast, and more. All dates are listed below.
Tool -- 2023 Tour Dates
September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center
October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip
October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center
October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena
October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center
October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena
November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center
November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center
November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena