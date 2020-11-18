Tool auctioning off an autographed sink for charity

Tool are auctioning off an autographed stainless steel sink, with proceeds going to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Why a kitchen sink? According to Loudwire, band manager Warren Christensen says that while the group generally don't like to autograph items, it being for a good cause and the opportunity to use the "everything but the kitchen sink" line was too good to pass up. It's been signed by Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Adam Jones, and Justin Chancellor.

The Tool kitchen sink is part of Julien's Auctions' Icons & Idols: Rock N' Roll auction which truly is an "everything and the kitchen sink" event. It's the same massive auction that also includes those Eddie Van Halen guitars as well as items from The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, New Order, Madonna, The Clash, Ramones, and so much more.

Bidding for Icons & Idols: Rock N' Roll auction begins December 1. Check out the full selection of items up for bid here.

--