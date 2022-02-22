Tool celebrating ‘Opiate’ 30th anniversary with re-imagined track, Blu-ray short film & art book
Tool are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic 1992 EP Opiate, with "Opiate2," a re-imagined and extended version of the EP's title track, which comes to streaming services on March 1. They'll also be officially releasing the Dominic Hailstone-directed "Opiate" short film that was previewed at Tool's Music Clinics a few years back, and which will be the first official Tool video in 15 years. That comes out on Blu-ray, housed in a 46-page art book featuring behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, interviews and more, on March 18 (pre-order it here). Here's what it looks like:
Meanwhile, Tool are in the midst of a massive tour supporting 2019's Fear Inoculum, their first album in 13 years, with NYC-area dates this week on Wednesday (2/23) at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, and Saturday (2/26) at Prudential Center in Newark. See all of their upcoming dates below.
Tool also recently made headlines for selling limited edition Fear Inoculum box sets at their merch tables, priced at $810.
TOOL: 2022 TOUR
February 22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
February 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
February 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
February 27 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
March 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
March 6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
March 10 Chicago, IL United Center
March 12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena
March 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
March 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum
April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena
April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle
May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester
May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena
May 10 London, UK The O2 Arena
May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna