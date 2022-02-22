Tool celebrating ‘Opiate’ 30th anniversary with re-imagined track, Blu-ray short film & art book

Tool are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic 1992 EP Opiate, with "Opiate2," a re-imagined and extended version of the EP's title track, which comes to streaming services on March 1. They'll also be officially releasing the Dominic Hailstone-directed "Opiate" short film that was previewed at Tool's Music Clinics a few years back, and which will be the first official Tool video in 15 years. That comes out on Blu-ray, housed in a 46-page art book featuring behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, interviews and more, on March 18 (pre-order it here). Here's what it looks like:

Meanwhile, Tool are in the midst of a massive tour supporting 2019's Fear Inoculum, their first album in 13 years, with NYC-area dates this week on Wednesday (2/23) at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, and Saturday (2/26) at Prudential Center in Newark. See all of their upcoming dates below.

Tool also recently made headlines for selling limited edition Fear Inoculum box sets at their merch tables, priced at $810.

TOOL: 2022 TOUR

February 22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

February 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

February 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 27 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 10 Chicago, IL United Center

March 12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum

April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena

April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle

May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester

May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 10 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna