Tool drummer Danny Carey arrested for assault in Kansas City

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested for assault at a Kansas City airport, TMZ and Pitchfork report. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that airport police responded to an altercation between two men on Sunday night, and that they arrested Carey and brought him to a nearby police station, where he was booked for misdemeanor assault. The identity of the other man is not currently known.

Carey has since been released on bond, and a police report is being sent to prosecutors to determine if charges will be filed, sources told TMZ.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that Carey's altercation was with an airport employee, and they obtained a report that said, "Carey got physical with the other person, shoving them in the chest with two fingers and shouting, "You're a f*****g f****t!" multiple times." TMZ also posted video of the arrest.

A day before his arrest, Carey had been performing at the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks NCAA men's basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS, including a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Fire," which you can watch video from below.