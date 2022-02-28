Tool played Prudential Center (pics, setlist)

After finally returning with their long-awaited comeback album Fear Inoculum in 2019, Tool celebrated the album with a mesmerizing tour that same year and planned to keep it going into 2020. Unfortunately, Covid had other plans, but Tool finally resumed their Fear Inoculum tour earlier this year, and they hit the NYC-area for two shows last week: Belmont Park's UBS Arena on Wednesday (2/23) and Newark's Prudential Center on Saturday (2/26). Both shows featured six of Fear Inoculum's seven songs (everything but the 15-minute closer "7empest"), and an array of different cuts from earlier in their career. (The NJ show featured the title track of their 1992 EP Opiate, which is getting a very special 30th anniversary release.)

The Acid Helps opened both shows, and pictures of the NJ show (by P Squared) are in this post. Some fan-shot videos and the setlists from both nights are below, too.

Browse the Tool collection in our shop.

Tool @ UBS Arena - 2/23/22 Setlist (via)

Fear Inoculum

Sober

The Pot

Pushit

Pneuma

The Grudge

Right in Two

Descending

Hooker With a Penis

[Intermission]

Chocolate Chip Trip

Culling Voices

Invincible

Tool @ Prudential Center - 2/26/22 Setlist (via)

Fear Inoculum

Opiate

The Pot

Pushit

Pneuma

The Grudge

Eon Blue Apocalypse

The Patient

Descending

Hooker With a Penis

[Intermission]

Chocolate Chip Trip

Culling Voices

Invincible