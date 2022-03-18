Tool release “Opiate²” short film on Blu-ray (watch a 3-minute clip)

"Opiate²," Tool's psychedelic, 10-minute re-imagining of the title track of their 1992 EP Opiate, hit streaming services earlier this month, and today brings the release of the new Blu-ray + art book, which features the new Dominic Hailstone-directed short film for "Opiate²," which doubles as Tool's first music video in 15 years.

The only way to watch the full video is to order the Blu-ray, but you can watch a three-minute clip below. It's exactly the kind of intense audiovisual experience you expect from Tool, whose music videos have always been just as crucial as the songs themselves.

All remaining Tool tour dates are listed below too. Check out pics of their recent Prudential Center show here.

Tool -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum

April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena

April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle

May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester

May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 10 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna