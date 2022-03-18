Tool release “Opiate²” short film on Blu-ray (watch a 3-minute clip)
"Opiate²," Tool's psychedelic, 10-minute re-imagining of the title track of their 1992 EP Opiate, hit streaming services earlier this month, and today brings the release of the new Blu-ray + art book, which features the new Dominic Hailstone-directed short film for "Opiate²," which doubles as Tool's first music video in 15 years.
The only way to watch the full video is to order the Blu-ray, but you can watch a three-minute clip below. It's exactly the kind of intense audiovisual experience you expect from Tool, whose music videos have always been just as crucial as the songs themselves.
All remaining Tool tour dates are listed below too. Check out pics of their recent Prudential Center show here.
Tool -- 2022 Tour Dates
March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum
April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena
April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle
May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester
May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena
May 10 London, UK The O2 Arena
May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna